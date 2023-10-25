Luka Doncic has been carrying a lingering calf injury for quite some time now, as he was only able to play 5 minutes in his dream-exhibition match in Madrid at the start of the month. The Mavericks star has been able to train with his teammates, but the strain in his left calf persists ahead of the team’s season opener against San Antonio this Wednesday.

A final decision will be made today before the match, as he still remains questionable. On Tuesday, the Serbian international addressed reporters on the subject.

“[The calf is] better,” Doncic expressed. “We don’t know yet, honestly, [if I’ll be able to play]. I’ve been practicing for two days now, so I feel pretty good, but we’ll see how it feels tomorrow morning. I did everything [in practice]. I felt great yesterday, but we’ll see. Two days of practice is different than two weeks of just lifting and shooting.”

Luka first hurt his leg in Spain and underwent an MRI upon returning to the States. Unfortunately for him, he wasn’t able to participate in the squad’s preseason finale on October 20.

About the strategy ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, the Dallas star revealed that he will be alternating the ball distribution with teammate Kyrie Irving.

“Mostly, I don’t run … not with the ball. I make the throw-ahead pass. I think that’s been working pretty good. I talked with Ky about it,” the 24-year-old said. “We’re going to exchange handling the ball. Say, for example, if it’s a free throw maybe I get the ball. But when it’s like not stoppage (a missed shot), he’s going to take it.”

Doncic admitted to be familiar with this dynamic, as he used to play it back in Europe. “When I was in Madrid, I played like this. I remember playing with Llull, so we were the same. We would exchange, so I remember playing like this,” he added.

Ahead of the Spurs clash, Luka admitted to feel impressed by what he’s seen Victor Wembanyama do on the preseason courts

Victor Wembanyama is set to play his first-ever NBA match this October 25 against the Mavericks, and the French sensation admitted to have ‘butterflies’ in his stomach as he awaits. Doncic, on the other hand, feels anxious as he revealed to feel in awe of what the teenager can do with the ball.

Luka Doncic is already a fan of the seven-foot-four big man as he told ESPN this Tuesday. Check out what he said about his rival’s unique size and skill set in the video below:

“It’s pretty crazy what he does on the court,” Luka shared. “What’s he — 2 meters [tall]? Oh, 7-4? No, the things he does for that length, it’s unbelievable the way he moves, the way he handles the ball, shoots the ball, and obviously the blocking. So, I’ve been watching, and he’s an amazing player.”

