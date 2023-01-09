Home » news » Internet Reacts To Jordan Clarksons New Suspension

NBA

Internet reacts to Jordan Clarkson’s new suspension

Jazz not interested in trading Jordan Clarkson
It happened again. Last night, Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson squared up for a fist fight when Utah faced Memphis at the FedEx Forum and once again, he was ejected off the court. 

Let’s recap: As the third quarter was at an end, Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane was quick on his feet to beat Clarkson on the move. Clarkson smacked Bane’s head from behind, as he was unable to face his adversary, which caused a stir between the teams. As the Memphis’ players ran up to confront him in anger, Jordan opted to lift his fists up for a fight. Referee saw no other option but to suspend him immediately.

Here is the full episode:

The thing is, this has happened before and the internet went into a hilarious craze as to why Clarkson always decides to take things to another level and prepare to punch whoever is in his way.

First time it occurred, Jordan was still a Lakers player back in 2017 and pushed Heat’s Goran Dragic to the floor, only to ensue mayhem at the arena in Los Angeles. He then went on to say: ”We are not going to back down from this guys, we are here playing hard and stuff happens.”

Below is a compilation of Clarkson’s confrontations:

No contract extension

Just yesterday, Clarkson was on the headline news for a totally different reason. The shooting guard and ocasional point guard decided to turn down his contract extension with the Utah Jazz. Here you can read our analysis over Jordan’s season performance so far and future opportunities.

Antonio is a life long sports enthusiast and professional journalist, who shares an obssesive urge to find and dig up the most interesting facts to guide gamblers towards more exciting, yet safe bets. In his own words, ''you can never really know enough about the things you love''.

