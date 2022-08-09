It was reported on Monday that Kevin Durant told the Brooklyn Nets front office that they either need to fire Sean Marks and Steve Nash or trade him. Durant made it known about a month ago that he was interested in being traded from the Nets, but due to the asking price, teams have not been able to acquire the superstar.

Is it Smart to Keep Kevin Durant?

According to Sham Charania:

“In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.” “Sources: Kevin Durant informed Joe Tsai that he does not have faith in the Nets‘ direction. The meeting was described as transparent and professional, with a clear message: Keep me — or the GM and coach.” “After Durant’s trade request on June 30, the Nets engaged in conversations with almost every team in the league, according to sources. But because the Nets have set a sky-high threshold for the return the franchise wants for Durant — a two-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, a former league MVP and 12-time All-Star — teams have not yet been able to meet the asking price.”

At this point, it seems likely that Kevin Durant is going to return to the Brooklyn Nets because they can’t find a team for the deal. It does make sense from Brooklyn’s perspective if they do go out and fire Steve Nash and Sean Marks, but it also might not make sense from their perspective for a few different reasons. If they allow this to happen, and they don’t win an NBA title in the next few seasons, this would be one of the more embarrassing things that has ever happened in NBA history.