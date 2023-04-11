Home » news » Is Kyle Lowry Playing Tonight Apr 11 Vs The Atlanta Hawks In The Play In Tournament

Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight (Apr. 11) vs the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament?

Tonight, the #7 Miami Heat will host the #8 Atlanta Hawks in the East’s first play-in game. The winner of tonight’s matchups will earn the seventh seed and that includes a first-round matchup vs the defending Eastern Conference champs, the Boston Celtics. Miamis is dealing with a few injuries tonight and that includes Kyle Lowry. His role with the Heat has decreased significantly, but his veteran presence and playoff experience are still valued highly.

The 37-year-old was limited to just 55 games this season and lost his starting role once he came back from injury. Lowry is questionable to play tonight due to left knee soreness. Chances are that he will be available tonight, but he might be a last resort for head coach Erik Spoelstra if the Heat need him.

NBA betting sites have the Heat at (-205) to win vs the Atlanta Hawks tonight.

Kyle Lowry is questionable tonight for the Heat in their play-in game vs the Hawks

The six-time all-star was a full-time starter this season for the Heat until he was injured a little over halfway into the season. He missed 15 games in a row and never got his starting job back after that. Lowry’s last time starting a game was on 2/2 vs the New York Knicks.

When Lowry missed 15 games in a row, head coach Erik Spoelstra made the decision to put Gabe Vincent in the starting lineup. Vincent has started in every game for the Heat since Lowry’s first game missed on 2/4 and has not looked back. He started five other games earlier in the season, but could not crack the starting five until Lowry was out.

Miami comes into the game tonight as five-point favorites against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. The game will tip off at 7:30 pm EST and will air nationally on TNT.

