The Miami Heat have their first game after the all-star break tonight at 7:30pm EST on ESPN vs the Milwaukee Bucks. With a 32-27 record the Heat are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference and are four and a half game back from fourth place. Longtime NBA veteran and former NBA champion, Kyle Lowry is eyeing a return sometime next week for the Heat. The 36 year old is aware that he may be moved to a bench role when he comes back, but nothing has been decided yet.

He’s missed the last six games in a row with a knee injury and has missed a total of 15 games so far this season. Lowry has started all 44 games he’s played in this season and is averaging (33.3) minutes per game. That might now be the same moving forward and it’s a decision that is out of his control right now.

Report: Kyle Lowry is ‘aware of the possibility’ of moving to the bench https://t.co/wmd01ZjfKI — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 24, 2023

Lowry knows his role as a starter for the heat is in jeopardy now

In 44 games started and played for Miami this season, Lowry is averaging (12.0) points, (4.3) rebounds, (5.3) assists, and (1.1) steals. NBA insiders say that Lowry is eyeing a return for sometime next week and that means Gabe Vincent will start in his place until he come back or possibly for the remainder of the season.

These next 2-3 games will be a mini tryout for Vincent to show his head coach Erik Spoelstra why he deserves the starting spot. Lowry has not been as efficient in his shooting as he had been in the past and it’s hurt his value in the starting rotation. His field-goal percentage is down to below (.400) for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

Vincent and Lowry are both shooting similar percentages from the field, but it may be time for a spark of youth to be added back to the stating lineup. Vincent is playing six-to-seven less minutes per game than Lowry this season. Miami Heat beat writer Barry Jackson had this to say about Lowry possibly being moved to the bench.

“Lowry is at least aware of the possibility that he could move to a bench role, though that decision is still pending and could hinge in part on how the Heat and point guard Gabe Vincent play during this three-game road trip — which continues Saturday in Charlotte and ends Monday in Philadelphia,” – Barry Jackson

The Heat have 23 games left in the regular season which includes their game tonight vs the Milwaukee Bucks. Miami will be on the road, but superstar PF Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful to play tonight.