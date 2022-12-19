NBA
Miami Heat Could Be Ready To Part Ways With A Former NBA Champion
The Miami Heat have somewhat turned their season around after a slow start. Miami are one game over .500 right now with a 16-15 record. Jimmy Butler and the Heat jumped the Atlanta Hawks for first place in the Southeast Division and they’re also seventh in the Eastern Conference. The Heat are also on a four-game win streak. A former NBA champion who now plays with Miami is not cutting it at PG and the team may be looking elsewhere for some help.
Kyle Lowry is most-known for his nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors and brining that franchise their first NBA title in 2019 with the help of Kawhi Leonard. The Heat are still playing Lowry in high minutes and he’s seeing the court, but his production has decreased this season. Hard to blame a player who will be 37 in March. The six-time all-star still has some time left in his career, but the best decision for Miami may be to move on.
NBA betting sites have the Heat at (+4000) to win the Finals this season.
#HEATWin final – Miami 111, San Antonio 101
🔥 Butler: 26pts, 5rebs & 4asts
🔥 Adebayo: 22pts, 13rebs & 3asts
🔥 Herro: 21pts (3 3s), 7asts & 6rebs
🔥 Strus: 12pts, 4rebs & 3asts
🔥 Robinson: 12pts (3 3s) & 3asts pic.twitter.com/elAJrshsGu
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 18, 2022
Could the Heat be looking to trade Kyle Lowry this season?
Lowry’s points per game are the lowest of his career since the 2018-19 season and his assist numbers are the lowest since the 2009-10 season. Safe to say that he’s taken a step back this year. Whether that’s physically or it’s possible that he just isn’t controlling the offense like he used to. Miami has a number of other ball dominant guards and forwards that can create shots for themselves as well. In recent reports, the Heat have been interested in possibly trading for Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell.
“I’m told that the Miami Heat are showing some trade interest, just a little bit, in D’Angelo Russell of the Wolves.” – Darren Wolfson
According to one NBA insider, the Miami Heat would certainly have some interest in getting out from under that contract.
“One league source said the Heat are willing to move Kyle Lowry, but at 37, and with another year left on a three-year $85 million deal, it’s hard to identify a team that would take him on and provide the Heat with an upgrade,” – Ric Bucher
Lowry was traded one time in his career mid-season. It happened in 2008-09 when he was traded from the Grizzlies to the Rockets.
