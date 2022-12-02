Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Nearing Return For The Clippers Soon

The LA Clippers are 13-10 so far this season, which is second in the Pacific Division and fifth in the Western Conference. They are 5-3 in their last eight games and have been missing their two best all-stars, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. It was reported today that the two did return to practice on Friday and are on the verge of returning to action.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue said that the pair will likely both be considered questionable for Saturday’s matchup vs the Sacramento Kings. This would be depending on how the two felt after practice today. Leonard has already missed double-digit games already this season and they do not want to prolong in more than it has too.

NBA betting sites have the Clippers at (+1000) to win the Finals this season.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George dressed here at Clippers practice, where they will fully participate and are questionable tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/59CY1Gtbg6 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 2, 2022

George and Leonard nearing a return for the Clippers soon

Kawhi has missed the past five consecutive games with a sprained right ankle, and George has missed six straight with a right hamstring tendon strain. Head coach Tye Lue told his plan to the media for the two players.

“They’re gonna do something today and just kind of see how they feel,”… “But both are progressing really well.” – Ty Lue

He also told reporters that Luke Kennard will also practice today, but will not be available for Saturday. Kennard has missed eight straight games with a right calf strain. Norman Powell will also be out for the Clippers like he was on Wednesday night due to a left groin strain.

“I’m excited to get guys back, PG and Kawhi, get Luke back,” … “But now we gotta wait on Norm so hopefully he feels better soon. But I am very excited just to kind of see what we have.” – Ty Lue

The Clippers will host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday afternoon with a 4:00pm start to the game.