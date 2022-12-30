Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Draw Paul George And Kawhi Leonard Comparisons After Win

The Boston Celtics are still the best team in the NBA, but they’ve looked beatable over the last few weeks or so. Boston snuck out a close 116-110 victory to improve their record to 26-10 on the season. In the game last night, the duo’s of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown battled against Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. After the game George told the media he see’s comparisons between the two duo’s and they play a similar style of basketball.

Both Tatum and Brown finished with 29 points in their close win vs the Clippers. They combined for 43 percent shooting from the field which is much lower than usual. It’s possible that they had an off night and the Clippers defense could have played a factor as well. Massachusetts Sports Betting sites have the Celtics at (+350) to win the Finals this season.

Leonard finished with 26 points and George finished with 24. The next highest scorer for the Clippers came off the bench with Norman Powell’s 19 points. California Sports Betting sites have the Clippers at (+900) to win the Finals this season.

Tatum and Brown draw comparisons George and Leonard after the game

Last night’s contest offered the rest of the league and fans to see a battle between two of the top duo’s in the league right now. Seven-time all-star Paul George spoke to the media after the game and only had good things to say about Boston’s young duo of Tatum and Brown.

“I think you can draw some similarities,”… “You look at us from a paper standpoint, we do match up similarly. It’s great to see. I love both of their games. I hope those two guys stick together for the rest of their career. They’re special together. It’s definitely a dynamic duo and I think they just complement each other so well.” – Paul George

In the past, media and others tapped into the NBA suggested that the Celtics should split up the duo of Tatum and Brown. Those speculations started coming last season when the Celtics were struggling mightily. Boston turned their season around and made it all the way to the NBA Finals and nobody has said a thing since then about splitting them up.

After the game, Tatum said he agrees with the similarities in the way the two rosters are built and how they are lead.

“Yeah, two guys like the same height, play both sides of the ball, can score at all levels, playmake.”… “I think we’re kind of like the only two teams like that. I hope I’m not missing anybody off the top of my head, but you know those are the two guys I think of that kind of remind me of the guys that have two 6-foot-6 or 6-foot-9 wings that can defend, rebound, score, shoot the ball, bring it up the court. Kind of just like we do.” – Jayson Tatum

LA beat the Celtics earlier this season 133-93 and you know that Boston wanted to win that second game to split the season series. Clearly whatever lineup or personnel that the Clippers use against the Celtics work. In two games this season, they’ve beaten the Celtics handily and came close again last night to getting another win.