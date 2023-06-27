This offseason is an important one for the Miami Heat. They’ve made the NBA Finals in two of the last four postseasons and have fallen short. Miami is looking to add another star player this offseason. First, they need to rid themselves of Kyle Lowry’s awful 2023-24 contract. The Heat could waive Lowry if they are unable to find a trade during free agency.

During the 2021 offseason, Kyle Lowry was acquired by the Miami Heat after nine years with the Raptors. Lowry’s play has not been up to standard for the Miami Heat. Especially since he made $28.3 million this past season and is owed $29.7 million in 2023-24.

The 37-year-old is not worth the nearly $30 million that the Heat will be paying him next season. Miami gave Lowry a three-year deal worth $85 million in 2021. It’s safe to say that they are having buyer’s remorse.

The Heat want to rid themselves of the $29.7 million they owe Kyle Lowry for next season

At 37, Kyle Lowry is just not the same player he used to be. It’s hard for any player to sustain playing at an elite level this late into their career. Only the greats are able to do so. This season, there was a “passing the torch” moment this year for Lowry and Heat PG Gabe Vincent.

The 2019 NBA champion played in 55 of their 82 regular season games and made 44 starts. Lowry started every game he played in for the Heat up until the beginning of March. That is when head coach Erik Spoelstra decided to put Gabe Vincent into the starting lineup.

Vincent proved to be a solid piece for Miami during their playoff run. He’s one of the better shooters from a distance don’t the team. That was an area the Heat struggled with in the 2023 postseason. This offseason, Vincent is a free agent. The Heat want to rid themselves of the $29.7 million they owe Lowry. In doing so, they would then be able to reward Vincent with a nice contract extension.