In their first game coming out of the all-star break the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Miami Heat tonight, at 7:30pm EST on ESPN. The Bucks are carrying over a 12-game win streak they were on and will look to build off that momentum. However, they are likely to be without their superstar PF Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight vs the Heat. At second in the Eastern Conference the Bucks are playing it safe and know they need the two-time MVP to be healthy for later on in the season.

The Bucks seven-time all-star injured his wrist in the teams final regular season game where he played just nine minutes. Antetokounmpo was very limited at all-star weekend and only played a total of 20 seconds in the all-star game. He went and saw doctors in NYC in the beginning of this week and he’s listed as doubtful to play tonight.

With a 41-17 record so fat this season, Wisconsin Sports Betting sites have the Bucks at (+550) to win the Finals this season.

Giannis went back to the locker room after an apparent injury to his hand. pic.twitter.com/bvplHVieLq — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 17, 2023

Antetokounmpo and Connaughton doubtful to play tonight for Milwaukee

Reports from earlier in the week say that Antetokounmpo avoided a serious wrist injury and the Bucks are playing it cautious with him. At second in the Eastern Conference the Bucks are in good position moving forward and can afford to lose a few games here and there.

Including their game vs the Heat tonight, Milwaukee has 24 games left this season. The Bucks also have the 12th hardest remaining schedule in the league, but can’t have Giannis miss too much time. Milwaukee wants to be playing their best brand of basketball heading into the post season and Antetokounmpo being healthy is a major part of that.

Full story on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo avoiding serious wrist injury and his return timetable at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/2hFoarVDyB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2023

Listed as doubtful along with Giannis tonight is Pat Connaughton who’s played in 41 games and made 25 starts this season. He listed on the injury report with calf soreness and he’s averaging (8.5) points per game this season.