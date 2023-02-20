Milwaukee’s Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo Set To Have Further Testing Done On His Wrist In NYC

The Milwaukee Bucks are in solid position coming out of the all-star break just half a game behind the Boston Celtics. At 41-17 the Bucks have the second-best record in the league and a lot of that success has been because of their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. In their final game before break, Giannis injured his wrist and it left him heavily limited this weekend for all-star festivities. Reports say he’ll be in NYC today to have further tests done on his wrist.

Milwaukee’s dominance runs through Antetokounmpo’s play as he has the ability to score at will more often than not. His (31.8) points per game are the third-most of any player this season and is averaging (12.2) rebounds per game as well. That is the second-highest in the league and only (0.1) behind Domantas Sabonis.

Giannis played it smart this weekend and did not do anything to risk further injury. Fans might have wanted to see more, but he had to keep his health and team in mind when making the decision. Wisconsin Sports Betting sites have the Bucks at (+525) to win the Finals this season.

Winner winner chicken dinner!!! pic.twitter.com/QZi1AP0J6V — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 20, 2023

Giannis to be in NYC today to undergo further testing on his injured wrist

Last night Giannis Antetokounmpo played only 20 seconds in the all-star game before subbing himself out for Bam Adebayo. He was playing it smart and that’s what Milwaukee fans wanted to see. The all-star game is supposed to be fun and nobody wanted to see Giannis hurting himself further.

He was supposed to compete in the skills challenge on Saturday night, but remained out of that as well. The Greek Freak has played and started in 47 games this season and has been everything to the Bucks. Everything runs smoothly when Antetokounmpo plays and the team is always in a position to win.

The NBA regular season will start again this Thursday and the Bucks do not play until Friday. As long as his injury is nothing serious, Giannis would have more than a week at that point for his wrist to recover,