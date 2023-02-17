Giannis Antetokounmpo’s All-Star Availability In Question After Leaving The Bucks Game With A Wrist Injury

There were three games on in the NBA slate yesterday before all-star weekend festivities start tonight. The Milwaukee Bucks were on the road last night to face the Chicago Bulls in the final game before teams get a much needed break. In the second quarter of last night’s game, all-star captain Giannis Antetokounmpo sprained his wrist while attempting to block a shot and he fell awkwardly to the ground. His all-star availability for this weekend is now is serious question.

He played just nine minutes last night and finished with 2/7/3, but his teammates were able to hold on for a 112-100 victory. That was Milwaukee’s 12th straight win heading into the all-star break and it’s the momentum the team needs to stay within striking distance of the Boston Celtics.

Antetokounmpo is supposed to compete in the skills competition on Saturday night with his brothers and then the all-star game on Sunday. Initial reports from the Bucks say that the injury was minor.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo be able to compete in the all-star game?

The injury for Giannis happened in the second quarter when he was defending Coby White and tried blocking his shot. He didn’t record a block, but it was enough defense to make White miss the shot. White fell down on the ground after making his shot and accidently that tripped up Antetokounmpo who was right behind him.

Taking the worst of it, Giannis stopped a hard fall by falling into the stanchion and his wrist got injured in the process. He’s already missed eleven games this season, but luckily they are in the all-star break for now. Milwaukee is not going to risk any further injury on their two-time MVP just for fans to see him compete in all-star weekend.

His head coach Mike Budenholzer said that X-ray’s on his wrist came back negative and that Milwaukee are unsure of what his status will be going forward. That includes all-star weekend. Fans will be disappointed if Antetokounmpo isn’t able to play in the all-star game, but the Bucks have to be cautious with their franchise cornerstone.