Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo awarded as best players of NBA’s Week 15

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been awarded with the NBA Players of the Week for their performances from Monday, January 23rd to Sunday the 29th.

Trail Blazers’s star shined over Week 15 as he averaged 42.3 points and 7.7 assists on 63.2% shooting precision, over a 2-1 week for Portland. The 32-year-old guard scored 60 points in a single game after 21 out of 29 of his shots went inside the rim, recorded as his season’s highest.

With this latest stat, he tied Luka Dončić’s 60-point game against the Knicks, and is only behind Donovan Mitchell’s crazy 71-point game on January 2nd.

During the past week, the Portland guard has been climbing up several all-time NBA lists. First, he overcame Vince Carter and Jason Terry to become the sixth player to achieve most career three-pointers on the NBA’s all-time list. Then, he jumped passed former Trail Blazers forward Zach Randolph to squeeze into the 69th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring track.

As we mentioned before, the guard’s most spectacular performance of the week was during his season-high 60 point score in Portland’s win over Utah on Wednesday. He also handed out 8 assists, won 7 rebounds and had three steals, clearly leading his team to victory.

Watch the highlights of Lillard’s stellar display against the Jazz:

With his fourth 60+ point game in his career, he tied for third all-time with Michael Jordan and James Harden. He trails Kobe Bryant (who has 6) and Wilt Chamberlain (an unbeatable 32) in 60-point matches.

Lillard is the player who’s most been awarded Player of the Week in Portland Trail Blazers history, with a total of 15 times over his entire career. Just this campaign, it’s been the guard’s second time he has been honored, with the first one awarded after the first week of the season on October 24th.