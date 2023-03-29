Home » news » Is Lauri Markkenan Playing Tonight Mar 29 Vs The San Antonio Spurs

Main Page

Is Lauri Markkenan playing tonight (Mar. 29) vs the San Antonio Spurs?

Updated 6 mins ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Utah Jazz were a playoff-caliber team early on at the start of the season. However, the wins have not been consistent enough after the all-star break and the Jazz have slipped to 12th in the West. They are currently 35-40 this season and that is two and a half games back from 10th in the West. Tonight, the Jazz will be without all-star SF Lauri Markkenan. He’s listed with a hand injury. 

Markkenan has played and started in 65 of the Jazz’s 75 games so far this season. He was traded in the offseason from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Donovan Mitchell and some first-round picks. He took a massive jump in his level of play this season and that’s why he earned his first all-star selection this season.

NBA betting sites have the Jazz at (+100000) to win the Finals this season.

Lauri Markkenan (hand) is out for the Utah Jazz tonight

The Utah Jazz begin a three-game road stretch tonight when they face the San Antonio Spurs. Utah will be without the services of Lauri Markkenan who’s having his best season yet as a pro in his first year with the Jazz. He’s averaging a career-high (25.7) points per game, (8.6) rebounds, and (1.9) assists per game.

His (17.5) field-goal attempts per game and (.501) field-goal percentage are also career-highs. The Jazz were not expecting Markkenan to perform at the levels he has this season. This is only his second season as a full-time starter in the NBA and only averaged (14.8) points per game last season.

He’s not the only Utah player who will be on the sidelines watching tonight. Jordan Clarkson (hand), Collin Sexton (hamstring), and Rudy Gay (back) are all out tonight vs the Spurs. San Antonio is dealing with their fair share of injuries as well. Keldon Johnson (foot), Devin Vassell (knee), Khem Birch (knee), and Jeremy Sochan (knee) are all out for the Spurs.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now