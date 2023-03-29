The Utah Jazz were a playoff-caliber team early on at the start of the season. However, the wins have not been consistent enough after the all-star break and the Jazz have slipped to 12th in the West. They are currently 35-40 this season and that is two and a half games back from 10th in the West. Tonight, the Jazz will be without all-star SF Lauri Markkenan. He’s listed with a hand injury.

Markkenan has played and started in 65 of the Jazz’s 75 games so far this season. He was traded in the offseason from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Donovan Mitchell and some first-round picks. He took a massive jump in his level of play this season and that’s why he earned his first all-star selection this season.

The Utah Jazz begin a three-game road stretch tonight when they face the San Antonio Spurs. Utah will be without the services of Lauri Markkenan who’s having his best season yet as a pro in his first year with the Jazz. He’s averaging a career-high (25.7) points per game, (8.6) rebounds, and (1.9) assists per game.

His (17.5) field-goal attempts per game and (.501) field-goal percentage are also career-highs. The Jazz were not expecting Markkenan to perform at the levels he has this season. This is only his second season as a full-time starter in the NBA and only averaged (14.8) points per game last season.

He’s not the only Utah player who will be on the sidelines watching tonight. Jordan Clarkson (hand), Collin Sexton (hamstring), and Rudy Gay (back) are all out tonight vs the Spurs. San Antonio is dealing with their fair share of injuries as well. Keldon Johnson (foot), Devin Vassell (knee), Khem Birch (knee), and Jeremy Sochan (knee) are all out for the Spurs.