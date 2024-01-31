Home » news » Is Paul George Playing Tonight Jan 31 Against Wizards

Is Paul George playing tonight (Jan. 31) against Wizards?

Updated 2 mins ago on • 2 min read
Is Los Angeles Clippers Paul George playing tonight Jan 31 2024 against Washington Wizards
USA Today Network

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George (left groin soreness) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday night’s road game against the Washington Wizards. George, 33, has missed only two games this season.

Through 43 starts, the eight-time All-Star is averaging 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and 34.1 minutes per game. George is also shooting 46.3% from the floor and a career-high-tying 41.2% from 3-point range.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Clippers currently hold fourth-shortest odds behind the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Milwaukee Bucks to win this season’s championship.


George ranks third in the NBA in steals (68) this season, sixth in steals per game (1.6), fourth in free throw percentage (90.9%), third in 3-pointers (148), and 12th in steal percentage (2.3%).

In Los Angeles’ 128-117 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 16, the 14-year veteran recorded a season-high 38 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 35 minutes of action.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (left groin soreness) questionable vs. Washington Wizards

For the rest of the Clippers’ injury report, center Ivica Zubac (calf) and forward Moussa Diabate (hand) remain out indefinitely. Los Angeles is 8-2 in its last 10 games and 7-1 in its past eight matchups with Washington.

The Clippers are 6-1 in their previous seven meetings with an Eastern Conference opponent. Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games played in the month of January as well.

Meanwhile, Washington’s Landry Shamet (illness) and Isaiah Livers (hip) are out for Wednesday night’s matchup. The Wizards are just 3-7 in their past 10 contests. However, the club is coming off back-to-back wins.


Even then, the Wizards are 0-8 in their last eight home games. Washington is also 1-6 in its past seven contests played against an Eastern Conference team.

Additionally, the Wizards are 1-5 ATS in their previous six home games played on a Wednesday.

NBA sportsbooks show the Clippers as 11-point favorites at Washington. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Los Angeles has an 84.8% chance of defeating the Wizards.

