The Oklahoma City Thunder will be fighting for their playoff hopes in the final two weeks of the regular season. Currently, they are 10th in the Western Conference and only have a half-game lead on the Dallas Mavericks. Tonight the Thunder is hosting the Charlotte Hornets, but they will be without their best player. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as out tonight with an ankle injury.
In the eleven games that SGA has missed this season, the Thunder have gone 5-6 and they will be without the one-time all-star again tonight. With the season nearly over they are not going to rush their all-star PG back for a few regular season games that have no effect on the outcome of their season.
UPDATE: Thunder PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) has been ruled out tonight vs. the Hornets.
— DK Nation (@dklive) March 28, 2023
SGA will miss his 12th game of the season tonight vs the Charlotte Hornets
The 24-year-old PG started all 64 games he’s played in so far for the Thunder and earned his first career all-star selection this season. He leads the team in points (31.3), steals (1.7), blocks (1.0), and minutes played (35.5) per game. Along with that, he’s averaging (4.8) rebounds and (5.4) assists per game.
Expect to see big games from Josh Giddey and rookie forward Jalen Willaims tonight. They are the next highest scorers per game for the Thunder and will be relied upon heavily tonight to get the team a win. Giddey has eight carer triple-doubles and tonight might be another chance for him to do so if he’s asked to control the offense and take over.
Williams is a rookie forward that has made a big splash for the Thunder and was not expected to be this good. He was the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft and has played in 69 games for OKC, making 54 starts. His ability to make plays on both ends of the floor is why he’s a top 3 rookie from his class.
