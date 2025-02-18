Jamal Murray’s success is the key to Denver competing for another NBA title

When the modern-day Denver Nuggets are mentioned, one player comes to mind. Nikola Jokic has been a top-three player in the NBA for five-plus years.

He is a three-time league MVP and is averaging a triple-double through 49 games. Jokic’s consistently matters immensely to the Nuggets. However, they need their other star to show up and play well. When Jamal Murray is at his best, Denver is a tough team to beat. Nikola Jokic and himself have proved that in the postseason.

Jamal Murray is playing at a high level since December 8

Michael Malone on Weds: “Our season is two seasons. Before Dec. 8 and after Dec. 8. … Since Dec. 8, just look at Jamal Murray’s stats. And you guys can write about it, because the stats are amazing.” 22.8 PPG, 4 RPG, 6 APG, 49.5/39.8/91.5%. Nuggets 11-10 on Dec. 8, 25-9 since. — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) February 14, 2025



Through their first 21 games of the 2024-25 season, the Nuggets were 11-10. Since December 8, the team is 25-9. That has Denver at 36-19 through 55 games. They are just a half-game back of second place in the Westen Conference. During their 25-9 stretch, PG Jamal Murray is playing sensationally. Over his last 34 games, Murray is averaging (22.8) points, (4.0) rebounds, and (6.0) assists per game.

Additionally, Murray is shooting (.495) percent from the field, (.398) percent from beyond the arc, and (.915) percent from the free-throw line. Adding Murray’s increased production with Nikola Jokic’s daily output makes Denver a scary team to face. Jamal Murray is known for turning his game up a level in the postseason.

During Denver’s championship run in 2023, Murray averaged (26.1) points and (7.1) assists per game. The 27-year-old is not far off from those numbers over his last 34 games. Just before the all-star break, Murray scored a career-high 55 points. He’s playing his best basketball of the season. Denver needs Murray to play this way in the postseason to make a championship run. Nikola Jokic cannot carry the entire workload throughout the playoffs. Jamal Murray is the key to the Nuggets getting back to the NBA Finals.