James Harden was spotted wearing the new Adidas Harden Vol. 7 sneakers at an NBA workout on Wednesday. He was seen testing the new edition at Rico Hines’ first summer run this offseason.

In 2015, the 10-time All-Star signed a 13-year contract with Adidas worth up to $200 million. Now, the Philadelphia 76ers guard is on the seventh edition of his signature sneaker line.

James Harden debuts new Adidas Harden Vol. 7 sneakers

Cassey Athena was able to take photos of his cool shoes from the courtside. The suede toe cap from the Harden Vol. 1 sneakers is making a return. Plus, the Adidas logo is on the heel and tongue. For those wanting more visibility of the logo itself, this might be a drawback.

Additionally, it’s unclear if the shoes Harden wore will be available to the general public. However, some variation of the sneakers will release this year. Based on the images, the Adidas Harden Vol. 7 shoes will feature a black, silver and purple colorway.

Perhaps a release date will be announced later on during training camp in September. Moreover, the price is not known right now, but the Adidas Harden Vol. 6 sneakers are selling for $140 nowadays.

This means the Harden Vol. 7 shoes will likely start off at $300. Likewise, the new Curry FloTro 4 Lilac sneakers are selling for $375 on eBay. If he could, James Harden would probably wear both pairs during the season.

Furthermore, who is Rico Hines? Well, Hines serves as an NBA player development coach. He’s been coaching players since 2006. Not to mention, he is currently the Toronto Raptors’ player development coach. From 2006 to 2010, he served as an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors.

On Wednesday, Harden was seen practicing with Tyrese Haliburton and Thomas Bryant. Hines prefers to train players at his gym in UCLA. Equally important, the coach played basketball for the school in all four years. In 101 games played, Hines averaged 2.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1 assist per game.

Besides updates on the Adidas Harden Vol. 7 sneakers, other news articles related to James Harden or Rico Hines are on the main page.