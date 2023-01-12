Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown passed Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan, and Donovan Mitchell in total scoring this season on Wednesday night, in a 125-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Brown ended recorded a season-high 41 points, along with 12 rebounds and one block in 35 minutes of action. He finished 15-of-21 (71.4%) shooting from the field and made three 3-pointers.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics are the clear-cut favorite to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

Jaylen Brown passed DeMar DeRozan, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donovan Mitchell in total scoring with his 41 PTS tonight. Up to 1086 PTS, FIFTH in #NBA — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) January 12, 2023

Jaylen Brown now ranks fifth this season in total scoring with 1,086 points. The forward trails Luka Doncic (1,301), Jayson Tatum (1,233), Kevin Durant (1,158), and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (1,140).

Of course, the seventh-year player passed Antetokounmpo (1,085), Mitchell (1,084), and DeRozan (1,069). Through 40 starts, Brown is averaging career highs of 27.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. In addition to logging 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest, he’s also shooting a career-best 49.8% from the floor and 32.9% from 3-point range.

Jaylen Brown passes Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan, and Donovan Mitchell in total scoring for the season

“I don’t think this is the best you will see, but so far I think this is the best in terms of individually,” said Brown of his and Tatum’s performances. “We both have come out and played and led out team this season. “But I definitely think we got other limits to reach.”

According to a few sportsbooks, Tatum possesses the fourth-best odds to win MVP this season. The three-time All-Star trails Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Antetokounmpo. Tatum is averaging career highs of 30.8 points and 8.2 boards. If Jaylen Brown was more explosive offensively, he too would be a current MVP candidate.

Jaylen Brown tonight: 41 PTS

12 REB

15-21 FG Joins AD, Jokic and Giannis as the only players with a 40/10 game on 70 FG% this season. pic.twitter.com/fyPw31RfPC — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 12, 2023

On Dec. 13, in the Celtics’ 122-118 win against the Los Angeles Lakers, Brown recorded 25 points and tied his career-high in rebounds with a total of 15. Not to mention, he shot 10-of-21 (47.6%) from the field and 3-of-7 (42.9%) outside the arc.

Barring injuries, will Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum maintain their high levels of play in the second half of the season? Boston is currently 30-12 and sits at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. The Celtics lead Brooklyn by two games.