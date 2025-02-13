Jayson Tatum Helps Celtics Snap Home-Losing Streak

Jayson Tatum helped the Boston Celtics fend off the San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics came into the night losing three of their last four games at home. However, they made things right against the Spurs on Wednesday night. Behind Tatum’s strong performance, Boston was able to hold off a strong San Antonio run which made things close to start the fourth quarter. Tatum scored 21 points in the first half alone to go along with eight rebounds and four assists. As for the new-look San Antonio Spurs, they are 2-3 in five games ever since the blockbuster De’Aaron Fox trade. They are still trying to find their footing with their new star guard. Still, they have enough talent to give any team in the Association a run for their money. The defending champion Celtics are no exception. However, Jayson Tatum and the team showed why they are the defending champions as they won by a final score of 116-103.

Jayson Tatum Leads Boston to Key Victory Over San Antonio

Jayson Tatum’s Night

The Boston Celtics superstar showed why he is one of the premier wings of the league. Tatum finished the night with an impressive stat-line of 32 points, 14 total rebounds, and seven assists. On top of that, the superstar Celtics small forward also logged a blocked shot, a field goal percentage of 48.0 percent, and a box plus/minus rating of +12. Tatum made a promise to the fans of Boston before tonight and he certainly delivered.

“We give up too many easy ones at home, so we got to make up for it,” Tatum told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin following a 103-85 win over the Miami Heat Tuesday. “We need to get back on track at home because we let our fans down too many times this year and sometimes last year, so we owe it to them to play better, and we’re going to figure it out.”

Jayson Tatum continues his solid individual season. He has scored at least 30 or more points on four different occasions. The one-time champion is also on pace to average 25 or more points per game for the fifth-straight season. This would break Larry Bird’s record for the most consecutive seasons of averaging at least 25 or more points in franchise history. Like him or not, but Jayson Tatum continues to make his case as a top-10 player in Boston Celtics history. Tonight, he showed the NBA world that he is a champion and a four-time All-NBA Team member for a reason.