Jazz trade report: Utah is not expected to keep veteran PG Dennis Schroder

NBA insider Shams Charania was extremely busy on Wednesday evening. The 2024-25 NBA trade deadline is Thursday, February 6, at 3:00 p.m. EST. Several teams were making trades Wednesday night.

The most notable trade from Charania yesterday was that Golden State was involved in a multi-team deal. Jimmy Butler is headed to the Warriors and the Heat will acquire Andrew Wiggins. In that trade, the Warriors sent veteran PG Dennis Schroder to Utah. NBA insider Marc Spears noted that the Jazz are not expected to keep Shcroder.

Where will Dennis Schroder play the rest of the 2024-25 season?

To begin the 2023-24 season, Dennis Schroder was a member of the Raptors. He played in 51 games for Toronto before they traded him to the Nets. In one-and-a-half seasons, Schroder played in 52 games for Brooklyn and made 42 starts. The Nets traded Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors in mid-December. Schroder played in 24 games for the Warriors and made 18 starts. Unfortunately, Schroder is on the move once again.

In a multi-team trade to acquire Jimmy Butler, the Warriors traded Dennis Schroder to the Jazz. Utah general manager Danny Ainge loves to be the third or fourth team that helps facilitate a trade. According to NBA insider Marc Spears, the Jazz are not expected to keep Dennis Schroder. At 31, the veteran PG has proved he can still be a difference-maker in any role he plays.

Schroder began the year with Brooklyn and he started all 23 games for the Nets in 2024-25. Despite trading him to the Warriors, Schroder was an effective PG for Brooklyn. It’s well-known that the Nets are trying to tank for a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA draft. That is why they had to trade Schroder. They were winning too many games with Schroder. With the Warriors, Schroder played a reduced role. Steph Curry runs the show offensively in Golden State. Dennis Schroder is playing high-level basketball this season and he could be a key depth piece for a contender.