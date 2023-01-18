Jazz wing Lauri Markkanen (hip) upgraded to questionable vs. Clippers

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (hip) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday night’s home game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Kelly Olynyk (ankle) remains out indefinitely as well.

Heading into this balanced matchup, Utah is 23-24 and ranks eighth in the Western Conference standings. Although the Jazz are 4-6 in their last 10 games, they’ve gone 3-1 in their past four contests.

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the Jazz possess the eighth-lowest odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are giving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers greater playoff odds.

Lauri Markkanen has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE for Wednesday’s game vs. the Clippers. Kelly Olynyk remains OUT. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) January 17, 2023

Through 42 starts this season, Markkanen is averaging career highs of 24.6 points, 1.9 assists, and 34.2 minutes per game. Along with logging 8.6 rebounds per contest, the breakout star is shooting career bests of 51.9% from the floor and 41.3% outside the arc. Besides playing more minutes, he’s shooting a career-best true shooting percentage of 66.3%.

Additionally, the Jazz forward has recorded 16 double-doubles this season. On Jan. 5, in Utah’s 131-114 win over the Houston Rockets, Markkanen scored a career-high 49 points in 37 minutes of action. He finished 15-of-27 (55.6%) shooting from the field and knocked down six 3s.

Meanwhile, Luke Kennard (calf) was downgraded to out for Los Angeles in Tuesday night’s game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Paul George (hamstring) and Marcus Morris (knee) are no longer listed on the injury report. Equally important, John Wall (abdominal) remains out indefinitely.

Of course, the Clippers’ 113-101 win versus the Dallas Mavericks last Tuesday eliminated their six-game losing streak. However, Los Angeles is 10-12 away and 11-11 ATS away this season. In the previous three head-to-head meetings, the Jazz are 2-1 against them.

Clippers' John Wall is a high-value injury and is now listed as "out" with an Abdomen injury.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said Sunday that Wall has been diagnosed with an abdominal strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Law Murray of The Athletic reports. pic.twitter.com/kFJeCEi01d — SpreadKnowledge (@SKSportsBets) January 17, 2023

Furthermore, Utah won 110-102 on Nov. 6 and 125-112 on Nov. 30. Los Angeles won 121-114 over the Jazz on Nov. 21. Norman Powell led the Clippers in scoring with 30 points in 28 minutes. Not to mention, Los Angeles outscored them 34-24 in the opening quarter and 33-21 in the final period.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Jazz have a 50.1% chance of defeating Los Angeles at home. Utah’s odds of winning might drop if Paul George is cleared to play. Sportsbooks have not yet released the betting lines for the intraconference matchup. Nonetheless, bettors are favoring the Jazz.