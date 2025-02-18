Jimmy Butler has been spotted in Qatar during the All-Star break this week, with the new Warriors star even stepping onto the tennis court to face Carlos Alcaraz.

Jimmy Butler spends All-Star Break playing tennis

While some of the biggest stars in the NBA were in San Francisco this weekend for the All-Star break, Jimmy Butler was making a public appearance at the Qatar tennis Open.

Butler is a six-time All-Star, but he had no chance at being selected this year after multiple suspensions and drama towards the end of his tenure in Miami.

This isn’t the first time Butler has been spotted playing tennis at a major event, with the NBA star often spotted at the biggest majors including the U.S. Open.

Butler was in attendance at Carlos Alcaraz’ round of 32 win against Marin Cilic with the Spaniard coming out on top in two straightforward sets.

After the current world number three finished his game, he invited his good friend Jimmy Butler onto the court for a few short rallies with both superstars donning a mic for the event.

WATCH: Jimmy Butler takes on Carlos Alcaraz

Butler will now return to his new home in the Bay with the regular season recommencing on Thursday, as the Warriors go head to head with the Kings on Friday night.

Since he finally forced a trade away from the Miami Heat at the end of the trade window last month, Butler seems to have transformed into his old self.

The 35-year-old has averaged 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists since returning to action for the Warriors and he seems to have a new lease of life after the trade.

Butler’s new team could genuinely be considered as title contenders if everything comes together this season with a new-look big three of Steph Curry, Butler and Draymond Green.