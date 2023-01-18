Joel Embiid tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo for second-most 40-point games this season

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid recorded his eighth 40-point game this season on Tuesday night, tying him with Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second-most 40-point games behind Luka Doncic, who has nine.

In the Sixers’ 120-110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, the five-time All-Star ended his night with 41 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 34 minutes of action. Plus, he shot 12-of-22 (54.5%) from the floor, 2-of-5 (40%) outside the arc, and 15-of-18 (83.3%) at the foul line.

According to a few NBA betting sites, Joel Embiid has the fifth-best odds to win MVP in the coming months. Sportsbooks are giving Nikola Jokic, Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Antetokounmpo better odds.

Joel Embiid finished with 41 points in the 76ers 120-110 win over the Clippers on Tuesday. It was Embiid's 8th 40-Pt game of the season, tying him with Giannis Antetokounmpo for the 2nd-most this season. Luka Dončić leads the way with 9. pic.twitter.com/dl175zcWBG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 18, 2023

“I was just trying to start off strong because what I’ve come to find out is that my energy kind of drives the whole team,” Joel Embiid said after the win. “If I’m at least being aggressive offensively and defensively, my teammates are going to pick up no matter if I make shots or not.”

Embiid logged his fifth straight game with at least 30 points. Tyrese Maxey led the second unit in scoring with 22 points in 28 minutes played. “I liked how we closed the game,” Embiid added. “Tyrese took over to start the fourth. By the time we had to come in, we just had to finish the job.”

76ers superstar Joel Embiid is now tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second-most 40-point games of the 2022-23 season

Through 33 starts this season, Embiid is averaging career highs of 33.6 points and 4.2 assists. In addition to logging 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest, the center is also shooting a career-best 53.6% from the field and 35.2% beyond the arc.

Moreover, Joel Embiid has recorded 20 double-doubles this season. On Nov. 13, in Philadelphia’s 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz, the seventh-year veteran posted a triple-double, amassing a career-high 59 points, along with 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks.

Last night Joel Embiid had 41 points and extended his unbeaten career record vs the Lakers/Clippers to 8-0. He has the 2nd-highest scoring avg. of any visiting player ever at Los Angeles (min. 5 games). Chamberlain – 34.1 ppg

Embiid – 33.3

Jordan – 30

Gervin – 28.1

Durant – 27.8 pic.twitter.com/h98ONG5BoZ — Crazy Stats (@NBAcrazystats) January 18, 2023

Of course, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is averaging a career-high 33.8 points and 1.6 steals per game. In the Mavs’ 126-121 win against the New York Knicks on Dec. 27, the guard became the first player in NBA history to finish a game with 60 points, 21 boards, and 10 assists.

Top MVP candidate Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has logged a league-best 13 triple-doubles this season. Doncic ranks second on the list with a total of 10. Older NBA records continue to fall with each passing week. The game has changed so much.

While Joel Embiid is not projected to win his first MVP award, the four-time All-NBA member is still playing lights out. The 76ers are 28-16 and rank third in the Eastern Conference standings. They trail the top-seeded Boston Celtics by 4.5 games.