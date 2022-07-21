Jonas Valanciunas mocks LeBron James during charades game

Jonas Valanciunas mocked LeBron James during a charades game in Lithuania. While guest-starring on a popular show, the Pelicans center stood up and started rubbing his eyes as if he were crying. Then, Valanciunas dropped to the floor with the microphone, demonstrating a laughable flop.

After a couple of seconds, it didn’t take long for the host to guess LeBron. The crowd laughed and applauded afterwards. The 10-year NBA veteran loves visiting his European country. He was born in Utena, Lithuania in 1992. He appeared in the basketball documentary titled The Other Dream Team in 2012.

Watch Jonas Valanciunas mock LeBron James

This isn’t the first time a member affiliated with the Pelicans poked fun at LeBron James and the Lakers. Last week, Twitter user “theWhistle” tweeted this message: “@PelicansNBA profile pic is a selfie of their players…take notes.”

The Pelicans’ official twitter account then replied with this tweet: “yes our players enjoy sitting next to each other rather than on opposite ends of the court.”

yes our players enjoy sitting next to each other rather than on opposite ends of the court https://t.co/NPLHCe1hqU — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 14, 2022

Will the Pelicans ever develop a rivalry with the Lakers? It’s doubtful. The Pelicans have not made it beyond the first round of the playoffs since the 2017-18 season. Not to mention, New Orleans finished 48-34 (.585) in the regular season and ranked sixth overall in the Western Conference back then.

Since the 2002-03 season, the Pelicans qualified for the playoffs eight times. On the other hand, dating back to that season, the Lakers have won three additional NBA championships. Plus, the Pelicans’ only division title came in 2008. If Pelicans-Lakers ever becomes a rivalry, it might be one-sided.

However, the Pelicans have won the last three matchups. They defeated the Lakers 123-95 at Staples Center on Feb. 27. Then, New Orleans won 116-108 at Smoothie King Center on Mar. 27. Next, the Pelicans beat them 114-111 at Staples Center on Apr. 1.

Valanciunas recorded career-high numbers with Pelicans

On Oct. 20, 2021, Jonas Valanciunas signed a two-year, $30 million contract extension with the Pelicans. In the 2021-22 NBA season, in 74 games played, Valanciunas averaged 17.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He averaged career-high points, assists and minutes played per game. Plus, he averaged a career-best 82% free throw shooting percentage.

Valanciunas finished fourth in the NBA in total rebounds (843), seventh in rebounds per game (11.4), 20th in true shooting percentage (61%) and fifth in defensive rebound percentage (31.2).

Additionally, in the Pelicans’ 123-104 win against the Clippers on Nov. 29, the center posted a career-high 39 points. He also made seven 3-pointers.

During the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, in his team’s 110-99 loss to the Suns in Game 1, the 10-year veteran ended his unstoppable outing with a playoff career-high 25 rebounds in 31 minutes played. He also put up 18 points.

On top of breaking his own rebound record in this series, Valanciunas scored a playoff career-high 26 points in the Pelicans’ 118-103 win over the Suns. He shot 9-for-15 (60%) from the floor.

Furthermore, the center will earn $14.7 million in the 2022-23 season, and he is set to make $15.435 million in the 2023-24 season. He was traded from the Grizzlies to the Pelicans on Aug. 7 last year. More news articles pertaining to Jonas Valanciunas or LeBron James are on the main page.

