Jordan Clarkson records 1st regular-season Jazz triple-double since 2008
Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to post the first regular-season triple-double by a Utah Jazz player since 2008, in Monday night’s 127-90 blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Clarkson recorded 20 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds — the first triple-double of his career — and the first for the Jazz in a regular-season game since Carlos Boozer against the Seattle SuperSonics on Feb. 13, 2008, a stretch of 1,256 games.
According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Jazz hold 25th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets.
JORDAN CLARKSON HAS DONE IT!!
One of the longest-running NBA droughts is officially over.
For the first time since February 13th, 2008: a Utah Jazz player has recorded a regular season triple-double. pic.twitter.com/spZ8Z3OUGU
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 2, 2024
At 26 years old, Boozer put up 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in 38 minutes as a starter. He finished 9-of-17 (52.9%) shooting from the field and 4-of-6 (66.7%) at the foul line.
Clarkson’s triple-double was also the first in more than 40 years for a Jazz reserve, dating back to Feb. 5, 1983, when Mark Eaton notched 12 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 blocks versus the Denver Nuggets.
“It was a very cool little milestone to put on my list,” Clarkson said.
Jordan Clarkson recorded the first triple-double by a Utah Jazz player since Ricky Rubio in 2018 playoffs
Of course, Ricky Rubio achieved a triple-double in Utah’s 115-102 first-round win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Playoffs. Rubio amassed 26 points, 11 boards, and 10 assists in that matchup.
Clarkson, 31, logged the triple-double in his 685th regular-season contest and 728th career game. The 10-year veteran has made 19 starts in 24 games this season.
He’s averaging 17 points, 3.6 rebounds, a career-high 5.3 assists, and 30 minutes per game. Though, the 6-foot-3 guard is also shooting career lows of 40.4% from the floor and 29% beyond the arc.
Jordan Clarkson secures his first career triple-double and becomes the first Jazz player with a triple-double since Carlos Boozer on 2/13/2008. pic.twitter.com/iItFL9Nwen
— NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2024
“He’s adapted to a new role and he’s really trying to expand how he contributes to winning,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “It’s not just about scoring points. If I could have picked somebody on our team right now to break the streak, it would have been Jordan.”
In Utah’s 131-128 win against the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 17, Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 37 points on 14-of-26 (53.8%) shooting from the field and 5-of-10 (50%) from 3-point range.
The Jazz have now won eight of their last 11 games.
