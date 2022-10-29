Josh Primo releases statement, steps away from NBA for mental health

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo has announced plans to step away from the NBA to focus on his mental health. This news comes a day after the team waived the 2021 first-round draft pick.

On Friday, Spurs CEO R.C. Buford released this statement: “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua.”

Josh Primo statement to ESPN in the aftermath of his release from the Spurs tonight: pic.twitter.com/H1n3k3IIcn — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 29, 2022

The following statement was issued by Josh Primo to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski: “I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement.”

“I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I have suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully.”

“I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.”

Primo was selected 12th overall by the Spurs in the 2021 NBA Draft. He was the youngest player drafted by San Antonio since joining the league in 1976.

Josh Primo has decided to leave the NBA to focus on his mental health and other personal issues

During his freshman season with Alabama, the guard helped lead the Crimson Tide to a SEC Championship and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Two weeks ago, the Spurs exercised Primo’s $4.34 million team option for the 2023-24 season. Last August, the guard signed a four-year, $18.42 million rookie scale contract.

After waiving Primo, the Spurs are leaving behind $4.14 million for the 2022-23 season. And the team has $4.34 million in dead cap space for the 2023-24 season.

Recent Spurs 1st rds picks Samanic – waived

Murray – traded

White – traded

Walker – not re-signed

Primo – waived #porvida #nba — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 29, 2022

In 50 appearances of his rookie season, Josh Primo averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 boards, and 1.6 assists. Plus, he shot 37.4% from the floor and 30.7% from downtown.

Furthermore, in the Spurs’ 129-104 loss to the Toronto Raptors on January 4, 2022, the rookie scored a career-high 15 points in 28 minutes off the bench. He went 6-of-16 shooting overall.

Last season, San Antonio finished 34-48 (.415) and 10th in the Western Conference. The team then lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.

This season, the 19-year-old averaged 7 points, 3.3 boards, and 4.5 assists with the Spurs in four games. Also, he shot 34.6% from the field and 25% from outside the arc.

In losses against the Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves this season, Primo finished with 10 points and 3 rebounds in both appearances.

It is unknown at this time when Josh Primo will return.