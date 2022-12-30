Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley first Knicks duo to record 35/5/5

On Thursday, in the New York Knicks’ 122-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley became the first duo in franchise history to record 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a single game. Spurs guard Romeo Langford scored a career-high 23 points as well.

Although the Knicks pair combined for 77 points, it was not enough to win. Randle scored a season-high 41 points in 43 minutes off 14-of-27 (51.9%) shooting from the field and 6-of-13 (46.2%) from 3-point range. The nine-year veteran also logged 11 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal.

According to a number of NBA betting sites, Julius Randle and the Knicks have the 20th-ranked odds to win the championship in 2023. Sportsbooks show greater odds for the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks.

Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley combined for 77 points tonight, and are the 1st pair of teammates in Knicks history to each have 35 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in the same game. New York lost. pic.twitter.com/SWxRMCRgdK — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 30, 2022

Immanuel Quickley ended his outing with a career-high 36 points, along with seven boards, seven assists, and one steal in 44 minutes played. To add to these statistics, he shot 12-of-27 (44.4%) from the floor and 5-of-12 (41.7%) beyond the arc.

Furthermore, this was the Knicks’ fifth straight loss. They played without Jalen Brunson (hip), RJ Barrett (finger), and Obi Toppin (knee). Barrett and Toppin remain out indefinitely.

Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley are the first Knicks duo in franchise history to record 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the same game

“We didn’t play well,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said after the loss. “The numbers, when you don’t win, don’t mean anything to me… We scored 115 points, that’s enough. We talk about what goes into winning: defense, rebounding and low turnovers. That puts you in position to win.

“Everyone is capable of playing defense, everyone is capable of rebounding, everyone is capable of taking care of the ball. So, when you’re down players, your margin of error is smaller, but the intensity, if you do those other things, if we do those things as a team, we can beat anybody.”

Julius Randle (41 points) and Immanuel Quickley (36 points) are the first pair of Knicks teammates to record 35+ points in the same game since David Lee (37) and Al Harrington (36) on Nov. 29, 2008. pic.twitter.com/YMKRjJYVMu — NBA History (@NBAHistory) December 30, 2022

Additionally, Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley are the first Knicks pair to score 35-plus points in the same game since David Lee (37) and Al Harrington (36) on November 29, 2008.

San Antonio outscored the Knicks 38-29 in the opening quarter. And then Spurs went on to outscore them 62-42 in the key. New York’s largest lead of the game was by just five points.

Thirty-six games into the 2022-23 season, the Knicks are now 18-18 and rank eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. New York’s trade package for Donovan Mitchell fell through during the offseason, and that’s one All-Star this team could have used for games like this one.