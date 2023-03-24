College Basketball
Kansas State Basketball Coach Jerome Tang Contract, Salary, Buyout, Net Worth & March Madness Incentives
In the world of college basketball, Kansas State Wildcats’ head coach Jerome Tang has made quite an impression. Taking the reins in 2022, Tang has led the Wildcats on an impressive run, including an Elite Eight appearance in his NCAA Tournament debut. Let’s dive into Tang’s contract, salary, buyout, net worth, and the lucrative March Madness incentives that come with his position.
Jerome Tang’s first year as K-State head coach has been nothing short of phenomenal. In his debut season, he has guided the Wildcats to the Elite Eight, showcasing his talent for turning the team into a force to be reckoned with on the court.
THE SMARTEST PLAY OF THE YEAR.
Jerome Tang and Nowell "Call" a play, using it as a decoy to create the lob. INCREDIBLE. pic.twitter.com/wXpuF4ULvi
— Half Court Hoops (@HalfCourtHoops) March 24, 2023
Jerome Tang’s Contract & Salary
Before this season, Tang agreed to a six-year deal worth $14.1 million.
His salary for the 2022/23 season stands at $2.1 million. However, with the Wildcats’ impressive March Madness run, Tang has already pocketed extra cash thanks to various incentives.
March Madness Incentives
Tang’s incentives for March Madness success are as follows (he will earn the greater of these figures):
- NCAA Tournament bid: $25,000
- Reach NCAA Round of 32: $37,500
- Reach Sweet 16: $50,000
- Reach Elite Eight: $100,000
- Reach Final Four: $200,000
- National championship: $600,000
In addition to his March Madness incentives, Tang can also earn:
- Postseason NIT bid or greater than .500 Big 12 record: $10,000
- Reach NIT Final Four: $10,000
- Win NIT championship: $15,000
- Top 25 ranking in final AP or USA Today poll: $15,000
- Win Big 12 championship (regular season or tournament): $50,000
- Big 12 Coach of the Year: $25,000
- National Coach of the Year: $50,000
With $100,000 in March Madness bonuses already under his belt, Tang could earn another $100,000 for reaching the Final Four and a whopping total of $600,000 if K-State clinches the national championship.
Buyout
Tang’s success at K-State may already be turning heads, drawing interest from other schools. His buyout currently stands at $5 million, which could be a significant deterrent for institutions looking to lure him away.
However, with his proven coaching ability, some schools may view the buyout as a worthy investment for future success.
Net Worth
Jerome Tang’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. The combination of his salary and various bonuses from his coaching career has contributed to his growing wealth. With continued success in college basketball, Tang’s net worth is expected to keep rising.
Kansas State’s success this year is a testament to Jerome Tang’s coaching prowess. With an attractive contract, impressive salary, and lucrative March Madness incentives, Tang has solidified his position as a rising star in the world of college basketball. As the Wildcats continue their journey, fans eagerly await to see how far Tang can take the team and what his future holds.
