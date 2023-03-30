A few games can change the trajectory of your career and that stood true for Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell. The Wildcats and himself had an impressive run in the NCAA tournament making it to the Elite 8 before they lost to Florida Atlantic. Nowell had an outstanding year with Kansas State but he won’t be returning to the team. He announced on his social media that he is declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.

The five-foot-eight PG began his career in the Sun Belt Conference where he played for Little Rock in his first three seasons. Nowell then transferred to K-State for the 2021-22 season and was able to be seen on a bigger national stage at a Power 5 program.

That led him to the Wildcats’ miraculous run in the NCAA tournament and has brought Nowell to his decision to declare for the NBA draft. He thanked his family, teammates, coaches, staff, and everyone who was a part of his college basketball journey.

I Got So Much Going On And If I Do It Right, I LITT For Life!! #Legendary pic.twitter.com/02je7mLZnE — Markquis Nowell (@MrNewYorkCityy) March 30, 2023

Markquis Nowell is declaring for the 2023 NBA draft

The Harlem, NY native wants to take his talents to the pros after two strong seasons with Kansas State. He played in 63 career games for the Wildcats and made 57 starts including all 36 this season. Nowell was named to the Big 12 All-Defensive team in back-to-back seasons.

He helped lead the Wildcats to 26 regular season wins, the most the program has had since 2012-13 with 27. In 36 games played and started this season, he averaged a career-high (17.6) points, (8.3) assists, and (2.6) steals. Nowell made history in the NCAA tournament this season and had a national audience on the edge of their seats.

His 19 assists in their Sweet 16 win vs Michigan State set a new NCAA tournament single-game record. In four tournament games this season he averaged (23.5) points, (13.5) assists, and shot (.419) percent from deep. The 23-year-old fifth-year senior has declared for the NBA draft and will have a long road ahead of him. Databases have him outside of the Top 50 prospects in the 2023 draft class.