Kendrick Nunn on status with Lakers: “I feel 100% to be honest”

Kendrick Nunn missed all of last season with the Lakers because of a bone bruise in his right knee. On Aug. 6, 2021, the guard signed a two-year, $10.3 million contract with the NBA team. During this offseason, Nunn exercised his $5.25 million player option with Los Angeles.

The Lakers used their mid-level exception to sign Nunn last year. However, his knee injury spoiled his first season with LeBron James and the rest of the team. Nunn is entering his fourth season in the league. He went undrafted by the Warriors in 2018.

When asked about his current healthy status in an interview with Chris McGee of Spectrum SportsNet, the soon-to-be 27-year-old said, “I feel 100% to be honest. Back to where I’m normally playing at a high level.” Nunn’s birthday is this Wednesday.

While with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s NBA G League affiliate, Kendrick Nunn averaged 19.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 49 games played. Plus, the guard averaged 47.3% shooting from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range.

Then, the Chicago native signed a multi-year contract with the Heat on Apr. 10, 2019. In 67 games played, he averaged a career-high 15.3 points per game in the 2019-20 season. And he finished his season averaging 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game with Miami.

In the Heat’s 135-121 overtime win over the Hawks on Dec. 10, 2019, Nunn scored a career-high 36 points in 43 minutes played. He finished 14-for-26 (.53.8%) shooting from the field.

Kendrick Nunn set records with Heat in rookie season

Nunn became the fastest player to reach 500 points in Heat franchise history, after scoring a total of 504 points through 31 games. Not to mention, the guard was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2020. He even finished second in Rookie of the Year voting as well.

Additionally, in Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals, Nunn scored 18 points off the bench against the Lakers. Until that day, no NBA rookie player put up as many points off the bench in a Finals game since Elden Campbell’s 21 points in 1991.

In the 2020-21 season, through 56 games, Nunn averaged 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He averaged 48.5% shooting from the floor and 38.1% from downtown.

On May 15, 2021, the guard scored a season-high 31 points in the Heat’s 122-108 loss to the Bucks. After the Bucks swept the Heat in the first round of the playoffs, the team rescinded Nunn’s qualifying offer. As a free agent, the guard went on to sign a deal with the Lakers.

