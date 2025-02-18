NBA

Kevin Durant gets emotional over Olympics in new Netflix documentary: “the game saved my life”

Author photo
By
Oliver Taliku
Author photo
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

All posts by Oliver Taliku
Sports Editor

Updated2 hours ago on February 18, 2025

Suns Trade Rumors Warriors Green, Kuminga Targeted For Kevin Durant

A new Netflix documentary has aired which takes a deeper look into basketball at the Olympic games and Kevin Durant was a big talking point of the show after getting emotional talking about his game.

Basketball saved Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant won his fourth Olympic gold medal at the Paris games in 2024, cementing himself in history as the most decorated male basketball player ever.

A Netflix documentary was produced during the games following some of the best players in the world and Durant was the main talking point from the ‘Court of Gold’ special.

In the trailer, KD discusses his rise to fame and glory, with his journey to the top anything but easy.

“I come from a neighborhood where people don’t even talk to each other. So much hate in the world too. When you finally, when people get to start laughing and joking about a game of ball, it’s cool to me. It gets me emotional dawg.”

“It’s crazy to see people travel so long to come see their favorite player play in the Olympics, they spend their money and bring their whole family. It’s just dope to me.” 

The two-time NBA championship winner continued to credit basketball for giving him everything in his life, after a difficult road to an eternal legacy.

“The game done saved my life. It brought me and my family out of a lot of bullsh*t, so I’m just grateful for it. For real.”

WATCH: Court of Gold trailer

Durant recently became just the 8th player in history to reach 3,000 points in the NBA, with the 36-year-old still flying on all fronts as his career begins to wind down.

KD is still averaging 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his 18th season in the league and he recently took part in his 15th All-Star game in a return to California.