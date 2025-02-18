A new Netflix documentary has aired which takes a deeper look into basketball at the Olympic games and Kevin Durant was a big talking point of the show after getting emotional talking about his game.

Basketball saved Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant won his fourth Olympic gold medal at the Paris games in 2024, cementing himself in history as the most decorated male basketball player ever.

A Netflix documentary was produced during the games following some of the best players in the world and Durant was the main talking point from the ‘Court of Gold’ special.

In the trailer, KD discusses his rise to fame and glory, with his journey to the top anything but easy.

“I come from a neighborhood where people don’t even talk to each other. So much hate in the world too. When you finally, when people get to start laughing and joking about a game of ball, it’s cool to me. It gets me emotional dawg.”

“It’s crazy to see people travel so long to come see their favorite player play in the Olympics, they spend their money and bring their whole family. It’s just dope to me.”

The two-time NBA championship winner continued to credit basketball for giving him everything in his life, after a difficult road to an eternal legacy.

“The game done saved my life. It brought me and my family out of a lot of bullsh*t, so I’m just grateful for it. For real.”

WATCH: Court of Gold trailer

Kevin Durant tearing up about playing on the Olympic stage is a moment to witness. Court of Gold premieres in 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/jWSAC9pA5a — Netflix (@netflix) February 17, 2025

Durant recently became just the 8th player in history to reach 3,000 points in the NBA, with the 36-year-old still flying on all fronts as his career begins to wind down.

KD is still averaging 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his 18th season in the league and he recently took part in his 15th All-Star game in a return to California.