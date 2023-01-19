Kings’ Domantas Sabonis (illness), Alex Len (illness) questionable vs. Thunder

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (illness) and center Alex Len (illness) are listed as questionable for Friday night’s home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Matthew Dellavedova (illness) is still questionable as well.

These are all non-COVID illnesses, according to reports. Sabonis missed Wednesday night’s 116-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Although, the breakout star was named Western Conference Player of the Week this past Monday for last week’s clutch performances.

Based on a select few of NBA betting sites, the Kings have 15th-best odds to win the championship. Compare which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

De'Aaron Fox led the Kings to the W in LA with 31 PTS and 6 AST 🔥 Sacramento has won 5 straight pic.twitter.com/uhHjv6iGQ4 — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2023

Through 41 starts this season, Sabonis is averaging 18.9 points and career highs of 12.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 61% from the floor and 38% beyond the arc.

Sabonis has recorded a double-double in a Kings franchise-record 20 consecutive games. On Dec. 28, in Sacramento’s 127-126 win versus the Denver Nuggets, the forward logged a season-high 31 points in 39 minutes played.

As for Alex Len, the 10-year veteran is averaging 1.3 points and 1.3 boards this season through 10 appearances. He’s shooting 50% from the field and a career-high 75% at the foul line.

For Oklahoma City’s injury report, Eugene Omoruyi (back) and Ousmane Dieng (wrist) are questionable for this Western Conference matchup. Aleksei Pokusevski (leg) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) remain out indefinitely.

Additionally, the Thunder are 7-3 in their last 10 games. They’re now on a four-game win streak. However, Oklahoma City is 1-5 ATS and in its past six matchups versus Sacramento. And the Thunder are 1-6 in their previous seven meetings against the Kings.

Win one for the big man. With Domantas Sabonis sitting out due to illness, the Kings went into Crypto and stole one from the Lakers. De'Aaron Fox starred as the Kings beat the Lakers by a final of 116-111. Here are 6 quick thoughts as Sac makes it 5 straight. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) January 19, 2023

Likewise, the Kings have won five straight games. Sacramento is 7-3 in its past 10 contests. To add to these betting trends, the playoff contender is 5-1 in its last six home games versus Oklahoma City. Sacramento has also covered the spread in five of its previous six meetings against Western Conference opponents.

Note that Oklahoma City is 8-14 away, 16-16 as an underdog, 14-8 ATS away, and 22-23 overall. Meanwhile, the Kings are 14-9 at home, 17-5 as favorites, 12-11 ATS at home, and 25-18 overall.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Kings have a 70.9% chance of defeating Oklahoma City at home. Sportsbooks have not yet released the betting lines for this intraconference matchup.