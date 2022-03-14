Kings vs Bulls Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Chicago Bulls are set to take on the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday at 10 EST. This is a game that Chicago should be able to walk away with as they recently just got back Alex Caruso and they are hoping that they can go on a nice little streak with him back in the lineup. Chicago will be coming in with a 41-26 record while the Kings will be coming in at 24-45.

Bulls vs Kings – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings

📊 Record: Bulls(41-26), Kings(24-45)

📅 Date: March 14th, 2022

🕛 Time: 10:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Golden 1 Center

🎲 Odds: Bulls(-3.5), Kings(+3.5)

Bulls vs Kings Odds

The Bulls and the Kings will meet at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday. Chicago is looking to get back into the top-three seeds in the Eastern Conference, as they are only three games behind the number one seeded Miami Heat.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Bulls vs Kings Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Monday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Bulls Injuries

Zach LaVine questionable

Patrick Williams out

Lonzo Ball out

Kings Injuries

Domantas Sabonis day-to-day

Justin Holiday day-to-day

Terence Davis out

Bulls vs Kings Preview

Chicago will travel to Sacramento on Monday for a battle versus the Kings. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Monday’s game, check out our Kings vs Bulls preview below.

Bulls Getting Healthy

The Chicago Bulls have had an interesting season due to a few injuries that they have had to deal with. It is strange, but the truth is that both times Alex Caruso was not on the court for them throughout lengthy injuries, the Bulls were not the same team that they are when he is on the court.

While Alex Caruso might not be the perfect solution to some of the Bulls’ defensive problems, he brings a different type of toughness to this team and really does help them out on the defensive side of the ball. In his first game back for the Chicago Bulls, they were able to come away with a 101-91 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers. DeMar DeRozan was able to lead the way as he finished with 25 points in this contest.

Chicago is going to be coming into this one with the 14th rated net rating, the sixth rated offensive rating, and the 21st rated defensive rating.

Kings Are Struggling As Of Late

The Sacramento Kings made a questionable decision to trade Tyrese Haliburton, and that has certainly backfired on them recently. They weren’t playing great basketball before they traded him, but they have been even worse since they did trade him as they’re 2-8 in their last 10 games. Sacramento is going to be coming in with the 13th seed in the Western Conference and it looks like their playoff hopes might be gone.

The Sacramento Kings are going to be coming into this one after a disappointing loss to the Utah Jazz where they gave up 134 points. Da’Aaron Fox did score 41 points in that game.

The Sacramento Kings have the 25th rated net rating, the 21st rated offensive rating, and the 29th ranked defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Bulls vs Kings

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Bulls Trends

33 games have gone OVER and 32 have gone UNDER this season.

37-29-1 ATS this season.

Kings Trends

36 games have gone OVER and 32 have gone UNDER this season.

32-36-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Bulls vs Kings

For this game, I like the Chicago Bulls to cover the spread. I think when Alex Caruso is out on the court for this team they just have a different type of fire and passion. Chicago might not be a title contender at the moment, but when Caruso is out there on the court, they could be a team that does make some noise in the Eastern Conference and could even win a title.

I think the Bulls are going to be able to get this one on the West Coast and continue pushing for that top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Get free NBA bets for the Bulls vs Kings game at BetOnline below.