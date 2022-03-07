Kings vs Knicks Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The New York Knicks are set to take on the Sacramento Kings on Monday night at 10:30. This game will be played at the Golden 1 Center as the Knicks are still on a West Coast road trip. The Knicks are going to be coming into this one at 1-9 in their last 10 games and 25-38 on the season while the Sacramento Kings are going to be coming in at 4-6 in their last 10 games and 24-42 on the year.

Knicks vs Kings – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks

📊 Record: Kings(24-42), Knicks(25-38)

📅 Date: March 7th, 2022

🕛 Time: 10:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Golden 1 Center

🎲 Odds: Kings(-3.5), Knicks(+3.5)

Knicks vs Kings Odds

The Knicks and the Kings will meet at the Golden 1 Center on Monday. The Knicks are trying to bounce back and secure a win on their West Coast road trip while the Kings are trying to get back to playing .500 basketball in their past 10 games.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Knicks vs Kings Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Monday night’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Knicks Injuries

Obi Toppin out

Derrick Rose (ankle) out

Nerlens Noel (foot) out

Quentin Grimes (knee) out

Kemba Walker out

Kings Injuries

Jeremy Lamb day-to-day

Terence Davis (wrist) out

Knicks vs Kings Preview

New York will travel to Sacramento on Monday night for a battle versus the Kings. For the latest NBA betting trends and free NBA picks on Monday’s game, check out our Knicks vs Kings preview below.

New Look Kings Looking Good

The Sacramento Kings haven’t necessarily been the best team in basketball ever since they did decide to trade away Tyrese Haliburton, but this team is playing better basketball as of late as they are nearly .500 in their last 10 games. They’re going to be coming into this one on a loss against a tough Dallas Mavericks team where they lost 114-113. In that game, De’Aaron Fox led the way with an incredible 44 points while Domantas Sabonis was able to have 15.

On the season, Sacramento has the 25th rated net rating, the 20th ranked offensive rating, and the 20th ranked defensive rating.

What’s Going On Knicks?

The New York Knicks have been one of the worst teams in basketball the past 10 games as they’ve only managed to win one of their last 10. It has been a highly disappointing season for this New York Knicks team after making the playoffs a season ago. In the Knicks last game, they lost to the Phoenix Suns at the buzzer as Cam Johnson finished the game with nine 3-pointers.

Julius Randle was playing great for the Knicks before he was ejected in the contest due to putting his hands on a referee. Prior to his ejection, he had 25 points for this Knicks team.

The Knicks on the season have the 22nd rated net rating, the 25th ranked offensive rating, and the 17th ranked defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends —Knicks vs Kings

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Knicks Trends

32 games have gone OVER and 30 have gone UNDER this season.

NY is 28-35 ATS this season.

Kings Trends

34 games have gone OVER and 31 have gone UNDER this season.

31-35 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Knicks vs Kings

For this game, I’m actually going to go with the New York Knicks to win outright. They have not been playing great basketball as of late but this team does realize that they need to start figuring it out sooner rather than later.

Obviously, it doesn’t seem like the Knicks are going to be able to accomplish much this season, but they have to have a little dignity after that horrible loss that they had against the Phoenix Suns.

I also think this is going to be the highest-scoring game of the night on Monday, so I’m going to go with the over for this game.

