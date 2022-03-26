Kings vs Magic Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Sacramento Kings and the Orlando Magic are set to meet on Saturday at 7 EST. This game is going to be played at the Amway Center as Orlando will be coming in at 20-54 and Sacramento will be coming in at 26-48. Both of these teams have been in the bottom half in terms of the standings all season long, which leads to this one being a difficult game to predict.

Kings vs Magic – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Kings vs Magic

📊 Record: Kings(26-48), Magic(20-54)

📅 Date: March 26th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Amway Center

🎲 Odds: Magic(-2.5), Kings(+2.5)

Kings vs Magic Odds

Considering that both teams haven’t been playing great basketball recently, this is going to be one of the more difficult games to predict of the day. Neither team has been able to get much going all year, leading to this being a game I personally wouldn’t bet.

Kings vs Magic Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Saturday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Kings Injuries

De’Aaron Fox out

Domantas Sabonis out

Richaun Holmes out

Terence Davis out

Magic Injuries

Jalen Suggs out

Wendell Carter Jr. probable

Jonathan Isaac out

Bol Bol Out

Kings vs Magic Preview

Magic Might Lose On Purpose

At this point in the year, it would probably be better for the Orlando Magic to just start losing games on purpose. Considering that there is no chance of them making the playoffs, it would be smartest if they do decide to tank the remainder of the year and try to get a higher percentage for the number one pick in the NBA lottery.

Orlando is going to be coming into this one winning four of their last 10 games, including losing their most recent one to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. They ended up losing by 14 points in this one.

On the season, Orlando has the 29th rated net rating, the 29th rated offensive rating, and the 18th rated defensive rating.

Playoffs Still In Reach For Kings

Although the Sacramento Kings would need a miracle to make the playoffs, it’s still a small possibility. They’re going to be coming into this one six games behind the 10th place Los Angeles Lakers. If they can somehow win the remainder of their games, while the other three teams in front of them lose, Sacramento would have a spot in the playoffs.

It doesn’t seem likely that Sacramento is going to be able to get the job done, but we have seen crazier things happen.

On the season, Sacramento has the 25th rated net rating, the 22nd rated offensive rating, and the 28th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Kings vs Magic

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Kings Trends

39 games have gone OVER and 35 have gone UNDER this season.

35-38-1 ATS this season.

Magic Trends

37 games have gone OVER and 37 have gone UNDER this season.

34-40 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Kings vs Magic

For this game, I’m going to go with the Sacramento Kings to cover the spread. Personally, this is a game that I’m not going to bet on, but if I had to, I would be all over Sacramento.

The reason I would be all over Sacramento is although they’ve looked bad all year, the Orlando Magic are probably in a position where they’re going to be losing games on purpose.

