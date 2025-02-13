NBA Headlines

Knicks injury report: Miles McBride left Wednesday’s game due to a rib contusion

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

February 13, 2025

The Knicks played their second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday night vs. the Hawks. Atlanta scored six points in seven seconds to force OT. However, the Knicks held on for a 149-148 win. 

New York is 36-18, third in the Eastern Conference. Against the Pacers on Tuesday night, sixth-man Miles McBride suffered a rib contusion. McBride played the first half on Wednesday but was later ruled out due to the injury. There is no timetable for how long McBride will be out.

Will Miles McBride miss time due to a rib contusion?


With a second-round pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the Thunder selected Miles McBride out of West Virginia. On draft night, OKC traded McBride to the Knicks. That is where he’s spent all four of his professional seasons. The 24-year-old has played in 216 games and has 18 starts. In 2024-25, McBride is playing a career-high (23.2) minutes per game for head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Additionally, his (9.0) points, (2.3) rebounds, and (2.6) assists per game are also career-highs. On Tuesday night, Miles McBride suffered a rib contusion vs. the Pacers. He finished that game and scored 15 points. New York had the second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday vs. the Hawks. McBride was a game-time decision but was available for the Knicks. He played just eight scoreless minutes against Atlanta before he left the game early.

McBride’s rib injury couldn’t have come at a better time for the Knicks. They have the next week off for the all-star break and that gives McBride time to recover. If the young PG does miss time, the Knicks could turn to a few players to fill his minutes. Landry Shamet and Cameron Payne are capable of stepping up for the Knicks. New York’s next game is Thursday, February 20 vs. the Bulls.