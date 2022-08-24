Knicks offer to Jazz for Donovan Mitchell revealed

The New York Knicks are reportedly heavily interested in acquiring Donovan Mitchell once again from the Utah Jazz.

Considering that the Knicks have been looking for a superstar in New York City for the past two years, it certainly makes sense why they’re going to make a few different players available in this trade.

Knicks Trade Package For Donovan Mitchell

According to Shams Charania, the Jazz didn’t like the Knicks package for Donovan Mitchelle:

“The Jazz and Knicks are in discussions on a trade that would send Donovan Mitchell to New York, according to sources. A deal is not considered imminent yet, but the Knicks are motivated to acquire Mitchell and have proposed new packages to Utah’s new front office led by CEO Danny Ainge. New York made a recent offer of Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, additional salary and two unprotected first-round draft picks (five total), league sources tell me and The Athletic’s Tony Jones. The Jazz’s asking price has been more significant than that. Mitchell has three guaranteed years left on his contract, allowing the Jazz to bring him into the upcoming campaign and take a patient approach to trade discussions. The Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards have been among the teams interested in Mitchell as well, sources said.”

Knicks Need Donovan Mitchell

If the New York Knicks are looking to be the team that they’re hoping to be in the coming years, they need to find a way to add that star player.

Donovan Mitchell is essentially everything that this team could be looking for and there’s no reason why the Knicks don’t go all the way in to acquire him.

Unless they have to trade RJ Barrett, the Knicks should be making this deal. They have an opportunity to turn this organization around with the right guy and Donovan Mitchell can certainly be that if they build around him correctly.