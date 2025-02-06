The New York Knicks are expected to move fourth-year center Jericho Sims in a deal before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, sources informed ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

Sims, 26, is on a $2 million expiring contract and could potentially end up on one of several teams that have expressed interest in acquiring him, according to Bontemps.

Knicks Trade Rumors: Lakers, Clippers, And Bucks Are Among The Teams Pursuing Jericho Sims

Per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Milwaukee Bucks are interested in trading for Sims. The Lakers traded Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic this week, while the Bucks sent Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma on Wednesday.

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic wrote last week that Sims was among the top Knicks players to be moved in an in-season deal. Stefan Bondy of the New York Post also reported in January that New York’s front office was seeking a second-round pick in return for Sims.

Sims was selected 58th overall by the Knicks in the 2021 NBA draft out of the University of Texas at Austin. In 39 games (five starts), he’s averaging just 1.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 10.8 minutes per contest this season while shooting a career-low 60.9% from the field and 61.5% at the free throw line.

Because Karl-Anthony Towns is holding down the starting role and Precious Achiuwa remains his primary backup, Sims is continuing to split minutes with Ariel Hukporti.

New York Has Not Engaged In Trade Talks For Mitchell Robinson

New York will soon have another big man back in the rotation in Mitchell Robinson, who hasn’t played this season due to a foot injury. SNY’s Ian Begley reported earlier this week that Mitchell was cleared for contact in practice and is now allowed to play 5-on-5 scrimmage.

During “The Putback with Ian Begley” podcast, Begley added on Wednesday that New York has yet to engage in any active talks involving Robinson, who has been considered one of the Knicks’ top trade candidates.

Since the Knicks have a congested center rotation, trading Sims before the deadline would provide the Eastern Conference contender some financial flexibility. New York is currently just $535,301 below the second apron, according to Spotrac.

Out of the three potential trade suitors for Sims, the Lakers could be the perfect fit for the Minneapolis native. Los Angeles is in desperate need of big men, especially after the Doncic trade.

Sims could go from a reserve role in New York to seeing significant playing time for the Lakers. He might not receive as much playing time on a team like the Clippers or Bucks, as those two rosters have a healthier frontcourt.

The 2025 NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET