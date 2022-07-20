Kyle Korver joins Hawks front office as director of player affairs

Kyle Korver is joining the Hawks front office as the director of player affairs. He will be responsible for working together with coaches to develop the players by improving weaknesses. Korver was selected 51st overall by the Nets in the 2003 NBA Draft. However, his draft rights were immediately sold to the 76ers.

After almost five seasons spent with the Sixers, the team traded him to the Jazz for Gordan Giricek and a 2010 first-round draft pick. He played three seasons with Utah before signing with the Bulls on Jul. 13, 2010. He lasted two seasons.

On Jul. 16, 2012, the Bulls traded Korver to the Hawks for cash and a trade exception. Korver played four seasons with the Hawks from 2012 to 2016. Then, after playing 32 games of the 2016-17 season, the team traded the All-Star guard/forward to the Cavaliers for Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams, a 2021 second-round draft pick and a 2022 second-round draft pick on Jan. 7, 2017.

Read our list of the best NBA betting sites and sportsbooks in 2022.

Hawks G.M. Landry Fields is proud of Kyle Korver

In a statement released by Hawks G.M. Landry Fields, the former player said: “We are excited to bring Kyle back to the Hawks. He is a tremendous person and someone whose presence will benefit all of our players, both on and off the court, drawing from his unique experiences over his 17-year playing career, as a late second-round pick who later became an All-Star in Atlanta and one of the league’s all-time best shooters.”

Furthermore, Korver played 1,232 games of his NBA career. He averaged 9.7 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, while also shooting 44.2% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range. During his All-Star 2014-15 season with the Hawks, in the team’s 109-105 win over the Celtics on Dec. 2, 2014, Korver scored a season-high 24 points in 38 minutes played.

Of course, the forward/guard tied his season high in scoring on Jan. 17, 2015, when the Hawks’ defeated the Bulls 107-99 on the road. Korver finished his performance with 24 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 2 blocks in 37 minutes of action. He will definitely serve as an excellent mentor for developing perimeter shooters.

Check out our list of the top 10 offshore betting sites in 2022. BetOnline and Bovada are offering $1,000 sign-up bonuses today.

Atlanta has made several other changes this offseason

In June, the Hawks traded Danilo Gallinari, a 2023 first-round draft, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2026 first-round draft pick and a 2027 first-round draft pick to the Spurs for Jock Landale and Dejounte Murray.

In the 2021-22 NBA season, Murray averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2 steals per game in a total of 68 games played. Kyle Korver will have the chance to work together with Murray.

In addition to trading Gallinari, the Hawks traded Kevin Huerter to the Kings for Maurice Harkless, Justin Holiday, a 2024 first-round draft pick and a trade exception.

Moreover, the Spurs waived Gallinari. A day later, he signed with the Celtics. Afterwards, the Hawks traded Landale to the Suns for cash and a trade exception. Then, the Hawks signed free agent center Frank Kaminsky to a one-year deal.

Next, the Hawks signed guard Aaron Holiday as well. In the 2021-22 season, while with the Suns, Holiday averaged 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Lastly, Atlanta signed guard Tyrese Martin to a multi-year contract. In a total of five Summer League games, Martin averaged 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Per team policy, the terms of these contracts were not disclosed.

As of today, the Hawks have not yet worked out a new contract for De’Andre Hunter. On Monday, per multiple sources, the front office and the forward were $20 million apart on a future contract extension. On Oct. 15, 2021, the Hawks exercised his $9,835,881 team option for the 2022-23 season. More news articles regarding Kyle Korver or the Hawks are on the main page.

BetOnline, Bovada, BetUS and MyBookie are among the best online sportsbooks and betting sites for NBA betting. Read our list of the best online sportsbooks.