Lakers’ LeBron James (left ankle soreness) questionable vs. Kings

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday night’s home game against the Sacramento Kings.

Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain), and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendonitis) remain out indefinitely. Scotty Pippen Jr. is also on a G League assignment with the South Bay Lakers.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Lakers have the 12th-best odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are giving the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans better odds.

Kings injury report tomorrow is clean outside of Keon Ellis and Neemias Queta being on G League assignment. LeBron James is questionable for Lakers. AD, Austin Reeves and Lonnie Walker are out. pic.twitter.com/w4EHlQ7ogL — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) January 18, 2023

Through 34 starts this season, James is averaging 29.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. The wing has logged 13 double-doubles. Plus, he’s shooting 51.1% from the field, 29.3% outside the arc, and 75.8% at the foul line.

In the Lakers’ 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday, the four-time MVP recorded a season-high 48 points in 36 minutes played. He finished 16-of-26 (61.5%) shooting from the floor and knocked down five 3-pointers.

LeBron James (38,072) needs 316 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. The 20-year veteran was projected to break the scoring record by mid-February. However, injuries are a potential setback.

Leading into Wednesday night’s intraconference matchup, the Kings are healthy. Keon Ellis and Neemias Queta are on the injury report, but the young players are listed because of G League assignments.

Sacramento is 7-3 in its past 10 games; the team is on a four-game win streak. The Kings are 5-1 ATS in their previous six matchups versus the Lakers. Though, they’re 8-2 ATS in their last 10 meetings against Pacific Division opponents as well. Sacramento is 3-1 in head-to-head contests this season.

As for the Lakers, they’re 6-4 in their past 10 contests. Los Angeles’ 140-132 win versus the Houston Rockets on Monday night eliminated a three-game skid. Even then, L.A. is 1-10 in its previous 11 matchups against Pacific Division teams.

Moreover, the Kings are 10-9 away, 17-5 as selected favorites, and 24-18 overall. On the other side, Los Angeles is 11-10 at home, 12-20 as an underdog, and 20-24 overall. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Sacramento has a 58.7% chance of defeating the Lakers away. Sportsbooks show L.A. as a four-point underdog.