In the 2023 postseason, the Miami Heat have played in 12 games. They have won nine of those 12 games so far and six of those wins came by 8 points or less. Four of those wins are within five points. Last night, the Heat earned their 37th clutch-time win of the season, tied for their most in a season over the last 25 years.

The 2012-13 Miami Heat also won 37 clutch-time games during the regular and postseason. Miami went on to win the NBA Finals that season. You may be asking, what is clutch time in the NBA? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

It’s defined as minutes when the score is within five points with five or fewer minutes left in the game. That is where the Heat and Celtics found themselves in Game 1 last night. Jimmy Butler would bank in a three-pointer with just over a minute left in the game to give Miami a 10-point lead at the time.

The Heat earned their 37th clutch time win of the season, including reg. season and playoffs. That is tied for their most in a season over the last 25 years. Miami won 37 clutch time games in 2012-13 when it won the title. pic.twitter.com/Z9srAP5C37 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 18, 2023

Miami held on last night to win Game 1, 123-116 on the road

A 46-point third quarter is what ultimately killed Boston’s chance to win Game 1. The Heat were 17-26 from the field that quarter and knocked down six threes. Boston could not keep up with that production and was outscored 46-25 in the third and 66-50 in the second half.

Miami earned their 37th clutch-time win of the season last night, tying the 2012-13 Heat. During the regular season, the Heat were 1-0 in OT games, 1-0 in games within three points, and 3-1 in games within 10. The Heat were just 44-38 this season, but that was good enough to earn the #8 seed. Jimmy Butler and the Heat have not looked back since then.

Butler scored 35 points last night and is averaging (31.5) points per game this postseason. When the Heat needs a big shot to be made, the six-time all-star always delivers in the postseason.