So far this postseason, the Miami Heat have been alright with 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year, Tyler Herro. He injured his shooting hand in Miami’s first game of the 2023 playoffs vs Milwaukee. He underwent surgery on April 21 and was given a six-week timetable for a possible return. Before Game 4 last night, Erik Spoelstra said Herro has been cleared for basketball activities and has begun participating in individual drills.
At the time of his injury. many thought it was season-ending for the Herro. He is Miami’s best shooter, but Jimmy Butler and the rest of the Heat’s roster have been dominant this postseason. Herro’s six-week timetable would end on June 2, and Game 1 of the NBA Finals is on June 1.
The Heat still need one more win to get to that point. A possible return for Herro is not out of the question if the next week goes well.
Tyler Herro is unlikely to return for the NBA Finals, per @Underdog__NBA pic.twitter.com/sb5Gy25cPW
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 23, 2023
Miami beat reporters believe that Tyler Herro is “unlikely” to return for the NBA Finals
The Miami Heat had a chance to sweep the Boston Celtics last night, but a rough second half got the best of them. Jimmy Butler and the Heat still have a 3-1 series lead, but they’ve given Boston the life that they needed. Before Game 4 last night, head coach Erik Spoelstra gave an update on Tyler Herro’s injury situation.
He said that Herro has been cleared to return to basketball activities. Spoelstra also stated that he has the brace off of his shooting hand. Herro is able to do some ball handling and shooting as well. However, he noted that there is still no timetable for when he will make his return.
Clearly, Miami has confidence in the rotation of players they’ve been using this postseason. There’s no doubt that Herro makes their roster better, but they don’t want to risk him re-injuring his hand. Miami has gotten by with their superstar Jimmy Butler leading the way and a handful of role players reaching their full potential.
