Lauri Markkanen bolsters case for MIP with career-high 49 points

Utah Jazz breakout star Lauri Markkanen is one of the favorites to win NBA Most Improved Player of the Year this season, especially after scoring a career-high 49 points in a 131-114 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

In addition to logging 49 points, the sixth-year forward recorded eight rebounds, one assist, and one block in 37 minutes of action. He finished 15-of-27 (55.6%) shooting from the floor and 6-of-15 (40%) outside the arc.

A few NBA betting sites are giving Lauri Markkanen the second-best odds to win Most Improved Player in the coming months. Sportsbooks are showing Oklahoma City Thunder icon Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the top favorite to win the award.

Lauri Markkanen: Last season: This Season:

14.8 PPG 24.5 PPG

5.7 RPG 8.4 RPG

1.3 APG 1.9 APG

0.5 BPG 0.6 BPG

44/35/86% 52/42/86%

58 TS% 67 TS% Most Improved Player pic.twitter.com/eh4cRMbh4F — NBA Muse (@NBAMuse24) January 6, 2023

“I’ve said it over and over again this year, it’s just my teammates, the coaching staff, they put me in the right spots to succeed,” Lauri Markkanen said after defeating Houston. “My teammates did a great job delivering me the ball and it was just finishing my shots…

“Jordan said: ‘Just go for 50.’ And I know they were double-teaming me at the end, but I had to go for it. I’m not really too worried I didn’t get it, but it’s great to see my teammates excited, like I’m excited for them.”

Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen improves argument for NBA Most Improved Player of the Year with career-high 49 points against Rockets

Before last night’s performance, the wing’s previous highest-scoring outing was 38 points. He reached this mark twice. The 25-year-old recorded 38 against the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 20.

Not to mention, the Arizona product was flawless at the foul line, shooting 13-of-13 (100%) overall. Through 38 starts this season, Lauri Markkanen is averaging career highs of 24.5 points and 1.9 assists.

Lauri Markkanen tonight 49 points

8 rebounds

2 assists

0 turnovers

55.6% FG (15/27)

40% 3FG (6/15)

100% FT (13/13)

W Most Improved Player Award is Lauri’s to lose pic.twitter.com/duz0sYrZUr — Coast 2 Coast (@Coast2CoastNBA) January 6, 2023

Along with logging 8.4 rebounds per game, the forward is shooting career bests of 52.9% from the field and 42% from 3-point range. Plus, he has posted 14 double-doubles so far this season.

“He’s done such a good job of continuing to work on different ways he can impact the game offensively,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said of Lauri Markkanen. “He’s just shown an understanding of how to play when teams try to take certain things away from him.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is displaying incredible performances as well. He’s averaging career highs of 30.9 points, 1.6 steals, and 1.0 block per game with the Thunder. On Dec. 23, in Oklahoma City’s 128-125 loss versus the New Orleans Pelicans, SGA recorded a career-high 44 points.