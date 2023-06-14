After firing head coach Nick Nurse this offseason, the Toronto Raptors are one of the biggest questions around the NBA. Nobody really knows what direction the franchise is heading towards. The Raptors could stick with their championship core or they could be trade-heavy and rebuild fully. League sources have reported that the Toronto Raptors could ‘aggressively’ look to trade Pascal Siakam this offseason.

This past season, Siakam averaged a career-high (24.2) points per game and made his second all-star appearance. There were rumors that the Raptors were going to make big trades before the past deadline. However, their front office decided to keep the team together for at least the end of the season.

Siakam is also up for a contract extension this summer. He’s still the best player that the Raptors have on their roster at the moment. As an organization they need to decide what their future is going to look like and if Siakam will be a part of it.

There’s a sense that Toronto could be significant trade players depending on how aggressively they want to get involved with the likes of Pascal Siakam and others 👀, per @DraftExpress pic.twitter.com/cawZ3LspfM — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 14, 2023

Sources say that Raptors could be in the market to trade Pascal Siakam this offseason

The Toronto Raptors have important decisions they need to make this offseason. Pascal Siakam is not the only player who could become trade eligible for the team. Fred VanVllet and O.G. Anunoby have been rumored across the league as well.

Last season, the Raptors lacked sharp shooting and it’s a point of emphasis this offseason. VanVleet has been an above-average shooter from deep but struggled mightily last season. The Raptors also have a surplus of wing players and they could afford to let one go.

In the past, league sources said the Raptors were offered three first-round picks for O.G. Anunoby. Toronto might have missed out on a key opportunity to acquire draft capital from that potential deal. Another route the Raptors could is the NBA Draft.

They currently have the 13th pick in the upcoming draft taking place next Thursday. While star talent could still be available at 13, the best of the best go within the first five picks. Toronto would have to trade up to be in the top five picks. That’s where trading someone like Siakam, VanVleet, or Anunoby could come into play.