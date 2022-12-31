LeBron James becomes third player in NBA history at least 38 years old to score 47+ points

On Friday night, LeBron James became the third player in NBA history at least 38 years old to score 47-plus points in a single game, in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 130-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks. James joined Jamal Crawford (39 years, 20 days) and Michael Jordan (38 years, 315 days). Fans celebrated Bron’s 38th birthday prior to the interconference matchup.

In addition to recording a season-high 47 points, the four-time MVP went on to end his performance with 10 rebounds, nine assists, and one block. He shot 18-of-27 (66.7%) from the floor and 4-of-6 (66.7%) from 3-point range. He logged his ninth double-double of the season.

According to a number of NBA betting sites, LeBron James has the 18th-best odds to win MVP in 2023. Quite a few sportsbooks are giving Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo better odds to win the award.

LeBron James wasted no time becoming the 4th player in NBA history with a 45-point game at age 38 or older. He joins Michael Jordan (3x), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Jamal Crawford. pic.twitter.com/n93kJ8U0OE — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 31, 2022

“At 18 years old, I knew how to play the game,” LeBron James said after the win. “I knew I belonged in the NBA, but I didn’t know what I could become at 18. But I knew if I continued to put in the work and I continued to reach into the game then I could be one of the greatest players to ever play this game.”

Through 28 starts this season, the 18-time All-Star is averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. Plus, he’s shooting 50.6% from the field and 30.9% beyond the arc.

LeBron James joins Michael Jordan, Jamal Crawford as the only players in NBA history at least 38 years old to score 47-plus points in a single game

While the Lakers forward was at the foul line late in the fourth quarter, the crowd was heard chanting, “MVP! MVP!” Los Angeles outscored the Hawks 36-28 to open the second half.

Furthermore, Crawford played 20 years in the NBA. In the Phoenix Suns’ 120-109 loss against the Dallas Mavericks on April 9, 2019, Crawford scored a career-high 51 points in 39 minutes played.

On February 6, 1986, Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar logged 46 points, 11 boards, and four assists in the Lakers’ 117-95 win over the Houston Rockets. But the six-time NBA champ was one point shy of joining Crawford, Jordan, and James for at least 47 points. Abdul-Jabbar was 38 years, 296 days old.

Most points in a game after turning 38: 51 — Jamal Crawford

51 — Michael Jordan

47 — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/hU3Us1cBWW — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 31, 2022

Along with recording five boards, five assists, one steal, and one block, the three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner shot 18-of-30 (60%) from the floor and 7-of-13 (53.8%) from downtown. This was 20 days after the Suns guard celebrated his 39th birthday.

As for Jordan, in the Washington Wizards’ 107-90 win versus the Charlotte Bobcats (Hornets) on December 29, 2001, the Hall of Famer logged 51 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 39 minutes. He shot 21-of-38 (55.3%) from the field. Of course, the 10-time scoring champ was 38 years, 315 days old.

LeBron James is still playing at a high level, so he could very well become the oldest player in NBA history to score 45-plus points in a game at some point in the future.