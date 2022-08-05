Home » news » Lebron James Career Earnings Could Increase To 487 6 Million

LeBron James career earnings could increase to $487.6 million

If LeBron James re-signs with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension, the four-time MVP would increase his NBA career earnings to $487.6 million.

This figure does not include endorsement deals or business investments. The amounts below only take into account NBA salaries. The 19-year veteran is already a billionaire. Nonetheless, he didn’t reach this status on just NBA contracts.

According to Basketball-Reference, through NBA signings alone, LeBron has earned approximately $390,511590 playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

James did not make at least $30 million per season until the 2016-17 season, the 14th season of his NBA career.

LeBron James career earnings by NBA season

Assuming James signs a two-year, $97.1 million deal with the Lakers, fans can expect the four-time NBA champion to earn about $48.55 million in his first year of this contract. Last month, Suns guard Devin Booker signed a four-year, $224 million supermax contract extension.

Booker will earn as much as $62.062 million in the 2027-28 season. Likewise, back in June, Wizards guard Bradley Beal agreed to a five-year, $251 million maximum contract extension with the team. Beal has a $57,128,610 player option with Washington for the 2026-27 season.

NBA Season

Team

Salary
2003-04 Cleveland Cavaliers $4,018,920
2004-05 Cleveland Cavaliers $4,320,360
2005-06 Cleveland Cavaliers $4,621,800
2006-07 Cleveland Cavaliers $5,828,090
2007-08 Cleveland Cavaliers $13,041,250
2008-09 Cleveland Cavaliers $14,410,581
2009-10 Cleveland Cavaliers $15,779,912
2010-11 Miami Heat $14,500,000
2011-12 Miami Heat $16,022,500
2012-13 Miami Heat $17,545,000
2013-14 Miami Heat $19,067,500
2014-15 Cleveland Cavaliers $20,644,400
2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers $22,971,000
2016-17 Cleveland Cavaliers $30,963,450
2017-18 Cleveland Cavaliers $33,285,709
2018-19 Los Angeles Lakers $35,654,150
2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers $37,436,858
2020-21 Los Angeles Lakers $39,219,566
2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers $41,180,544
Career Cavaliers, Heat, Lakers

$390,511,590

LeBron has until June 30, 2023 to sign an extension with the Lakers. On Thursday, James and representative Rich Paul of Klutch Sports met with G.M. Rob Pelinka to discuss the player’s new deal. Though, neither side has yet to come to an agreement.

James might prefer a 1+1 option. This means a player option after the first year of his new contract. If he chooses not to sign a contract extension with the team, the soon-to-be 38-year-old will become a free agent next summer. There’s a slim chance the Akron, Ohio native will return to Cleveland. But it could happen.

Will the 19-year veteran re-sign with the Lakers?

By the sounds of it, LeBron is happy where he is. Bronny James, his son, is eligible to enter the NBA in 2024. And LeBron has been vocal about playing with his sons in the NBA. King James could play another three seasons as well. His salary for the 2022-23 season is set at $44,474,988.

In 56 games played last season, the 18-time All-Star averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Next season will be the team’s first season under head coach Darvin Ham. It will also answer more questions on whether or not Russell Westbrook is a good fit with Los Angeles.

More news articles concerning LeBron James career earnings and the Lakers are on the main page.

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

