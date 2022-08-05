LeBron James career earnings could increase to $487.6 million

If LeBron James re-signs with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension, the four-time MVP would increase his NBA career earnings to $487.6 million.

This figure does not include endorsement deals or business investments. The amounts below only take into account NBA salaries. The 19-year veteran is already a billionaire. Nonetheless, he didn’t reach this status on just NBA contracts.

According to Basketball-Reference, through NBA signings alone, LeBron has earned approximately $390,511590 playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

James did not make at least $30 million per season until the 2016-17 season, the 14th season of his NBA career.

LeBron James career earnings by NBA season Assuming James signs a two-year, $97.1 million deal with the Lakers, fans can expect the four-time NBA champion to earn about $48.55 million in his first year of this contract. Last month, Suns guard Devin Booker signed a four-year, $224 million supermax contract extension. Booker will earn as much as $62.062 million in the 2027-28 season. Likewise, back in June, Wizards guard Bradley Beal agreed to a five-year, $251 million maximum contract extension with the team. Beal has a $57,128,610 player option with Washington for the 2026-27 season.