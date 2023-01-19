LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo lead 2023 NBA All-Star Game votes

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks lead the third and final round of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game vote count. James has received 6,506,682 votes, whereas Antetokounmpo’s count is 5,970,196.

Both fan favorites lead their respective conferences. For the Western Conference frontcourt selections, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets trails James with 4,718,218 total votes. Anthony Davis ranks third with 3,838,171 votes. For the Eastern Conference frontcourt, Kevin Durant ranks second behind Antetokounmpo with 5,838,182.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, LeBron James is not a top candidate to win MVP this season. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo possesses the fifth-bests odds, ranking below Jokic, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid.

Lakers' LeBron James and Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo lead in the NBA's third and final fan voting update for the All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/5NfWF2WbHs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 19, 2023

Through 35 starts this season, LeBron James is averaging 29.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. The soon to be 19-time All-Star is also shooting 50.9% from the floor and 29% from 3-point range.

On Jan. 16, in the Lakers’ 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets, the 38-year-old logged a season-high 48 points in 36 minutes of action. In addition to recording eight boards and nine assists, James shot 16-of-26 (61.5%) from the field and 5-of-10 (50%) beyond the arc.

While James’ performances this season are not his best, the four-time NBA champ is still the most popular player in the league today. During the second half of the 2021-22 season, the Lakers forward outsold James Harden and Stephen Curry in jersey sales. Win or lose, his impact on the game is duly noted.

Last season, in 37 minutes on the court, LeBron James posted 24 points, six boards, eight assists, three steals, and one block in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Curry won his first All-Star Game MVP award after dropping a dazzling 50 burger on 56.7% shooting.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the third fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T. Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. pic.twitter.com/nqNZqkeVJw — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 19, 2023

Equally important, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 31 points per game, along with 11.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists through 35 starts. The six-time All-NBA member is shooting 52.4% from the floor and 65.3% at the foul line. Not to mention, he’s averaging a career-best usage percentage of 38.2%.

In Milwaukee’s 123-113 win against the Washington Wizards on Jan. 3, the Greek Freak scored a career-best 55 points in 37 minutes played. He shot 20-of-33 (60.6%) from the field and 15-of-16 (93.8%) at the free throw line. LeBron James and the 10-year veteran are carrying their teams.

Now, Antetokounmpo is aiming to earn his seventh consecutive All-Star Game selection as a starter. In the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, the Bucks forward finished with 30 points, 12 boards, six assists, three steals, and one block in less than 27 minutes. At the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, he scored an All-Star Game career-high 38 points.

Fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game closes on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Of course, the All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The tip-off time has not yet been announced.