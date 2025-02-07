Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James passed Michael Jordan to become the oldest player in NBA history to score 40 points in Thursday night’s 120-112 win over the Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James, At 40 Years And 38 Days Old, Is Older Than Michael Jordan Was When He Scored 43 Points At 40 In 2003

James, who turned 40 on Dec. 30, had season highs of 42 points and 17 rebounds to go along with eight assists in 38 minutes of action. He also finished 14-of-25 (56%) shooting from the field, 6-of-9 (66.7%) from 3-point range, and 8-of-10 (80%) at the free throw line.

“What do I think? That I’m old,” James said after leading the Lakers to their 10th win in the past 12 games. “That’s what I think. I need a glass of wine and some sleep, that’s the first thing I think about.”

James, at 40 years and 38 days old, is about a month older than Michael Jordan was when he scored 43 points on Feb. 21, 2003, for the Washington Wizards at 40 years and four days old.

LeBron James joins Michael Jordan as the ONLY players 40 years or older to record 40+ PTS in a game as the @Lakers win their 10th game over the last 12! Austin Reaves: 23 PTS, 4 AST, 3 STL

Steph Curry: 37 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 6 3PM pic.twitter.com/H8iIyYodun — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2025



“The biggest thing is we got the win, obviously,” LeBron James added. “But throughout my journey, anytime I’ve been named or in the category or whatever the case, crossed paths with any of the greats, it’s always humbling. Just to know where I come from. And I love the game so much. So, it’s pretty cool.”

In November, James also became the oldest player in NBA history to register three straight triple-doubles, at 39 years and 319 days old. That streak tied the longest of his career, matching the three he had from Nov. 1 to 5, 2019; Dec. 14 through 17, 2017; and March 7 to 12, 2009.

James Is Still The Youngest Player In NBA History To Score 40 Points In A Game

Last season, LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to average at least 25 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists at the age of 39. No other player has ever posted those numbers after their 10th season.

James is also the youngest player in league history to score 40 in a game. He put up 41 for the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 27, 2004, when he was 19 years and 88 days old.

“I think with LeBron, we’ve run out of words and superlatives and descriptions to sort of capture what he’s doing at this stage of his career and at this age,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said. “It continues to be remarkable, it really does. And he really led us tonight.”

New teammate Luka Doncic watched from the bench as James made history once again. Doncic is targeting Monday against the Utah Jazz for his Lakers debut, a source familiar with his plans told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

James is excited to play alongside the five-time All-NBA member.

“I’ve been watching him since he got into this league,” James said of Doncic. “And what he’s capable of doing is special. He’s a super-duper special talent.”

In 46 games (all starts) of his 22nd NBA season, James is averaging 24.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 34.7 minutes per contest while shooting 51.6% from the floor, 39.1% from deep, and 76.7% at the foul line.

Maybe James will eventually become the oldest player to win a championship in the future. However, he’s still not quite old enough. Robert Parish was 43 when he won a title with the Chicago Bulls in the 1996-97 season.