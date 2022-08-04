LeBron James has already won four NBA championships, four MVPs and four NBA Finals MVPs, and there are multiple LeBron James records to watch for in the 2022-23 NBA season. Several milestones relate to offensive production. Needless to say, offense has never been a problem for the 18-time All-Star.

LeBron James records to watch for next season

LeBron might not ever top Michael Jordan in championships, Finals MVPs or even All-Defensive selections. And there’s nothing wrong with that.

However, King James does have the opportunity to own more records than any other player by the time he retires. Barring a major injury, LeBron has a couple of seasons still left in the tank. He turns 38 this December.

James ranks 42nd all-time in total rebounds (10,210)

After finishing with 459 rebounds last season, LeBron passed DeAndre Jordan on the all-time total rebounds list. James needs 161 to pass Otis Thorpe and 191 to pass Bill Laimbeer.

Plus, King James could pass a few other players. He needs 273 to pass Ben Wallace and 316 to pass Dr. J. As of right now, LeBron has almost twice as many career rebounds as Nikola Jokic and Karl-Anthony Towns.

LeBron is 11th all-time in made 3-pointers (2,140)

James needs only four 3-pointers to pass Paul Pierce in career threes and make the top-10 list. He has currently made 2,140 threes in his 19-year career. If he can sink 82 3-pointers, the forward will pass Jamal Crawford for ninth-most in NBA history. Of course, he would need 151 made 3-pointers to pass Vince Carter and Jason Terry for seventh place.

LeBron ranks 2nd all-time in points (37,062)

Furthermore, LeBron currently ranks second all-time in points. He needs 1,325 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most career points in the history of the league. Last season, the 37-year-old scored 1,695 points. Keep in mind, he has not scored over 2,000 points in a season since his 2017-18 season with the Cavaliers.

And that was his final year in Cleveland. The one time James fell short of finishing with at least 1,300 points was back in the 2020-21 season. Though, the forward appeared in just 45 games. In other words, he needs to stay healthy. For more articles related to “LeBron James records to watch for in the 2022-23 NBA season,” go to the main page.

King James ranks 4th all-time in made free throws (7,836)

The Lakers forward has never been known for his free throw shooting. Nonetheless, he has played long enough to make an impact on the all-time made free throws list. James needs at least 542 made free throws to pass Kobe Bryant for the third-most free throws in NBA history.

LeBron made 254 free throws in the 2021-22 season. While he passed Oscar Robertson last season, he will likely not pass Black Mamba in free throws until 2024.

James is 7th all-time in assists (10,045)

Next, LeBron needs only 97 assists next season to pass Magic Johnson on the all-time assists list. He could reach this milestone by the 20th game. If he can earn 290 assists in the 2022-23 season, the four-time MVP will pass Mark Jackson on the list.

Not to mention, James needs 291 assists to pass Steve Nash. If LeBron passes Jackson and Nash, all that would remain are Chris Paul, Jason Kidd and John Stockton.

King James is 11th all-time in steals (2,136)

King James finished last season with 73 steals. For a reminder, he played 56 games. LeBron needs 27 steals to pass Hakeem Olajuwon and make his way into the top 10. If he acquires 72 steals, he’ll pass Clyde Dexter for ninth.

A couple of seasons from now, he might be able to pass Dr. J. That would require 137 more assists. LeBron has five NBA All-Defense First-Team selections. But he gets made fun of for slacking off on defense at times. The fact that he’s about to crack the top-10 list is simply amazing.

LeBron ranks 96th all-time in blocks (1,041)

The four-time NBA champ needs 33 blocks to pass Mychal Thompson. But he would only crack the top 90. The 19-year veteran would need 71 blocks to pass Rik Smits and get into the top 80.

Next season, there is a good chance he’ll pass Amar’e Stoudemire, Andrew Bogut and George Gervin on this list. Considering James is not a career center, this record is quite impressive.

Other articles similiar to “LeBron James records to watch for in the 2022-23 NBA season” are on the main page.